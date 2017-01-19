People's Choice Awards 2017 highlights

Jennifer Lopez accepts Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress for “Shades of Blue” onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Joel McHale and the babies
Host Joel McHale enters with an octet of babies during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Joel McHale
Host Joel McHale speaks onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Dax Shepard and Michael Pena
“CHiPs” co-stars Dax Shepard and Michael Pena speak onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart accepts the Favorite Comedic Movie Actor award onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Matt LeBlanc and Kristen Bell
Newly minted winners Matt LeBlanc and Kristen Bell present an award during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson accepts Favorite Premium Series Actor for “Ballers” onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Justin Timberlake wins
Justin Timberlake accepts Favorite Male Singer and Favorite Song for “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from actresses Ali Larter and Ruby Rose during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Justin Timberlake
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ellen and Portia and Justin
Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi and Justin Timberlake attend the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Kristen Bell and Gwen Stefani
Kristen Bell and Gwen Stefani attend the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Blake Lively
Blake Lively accepts Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Luke Hemsworth
Luke Hemsworth speaks onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton accepts Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album for “If I’m Honest” onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Wilmer Valderrama
Wilmer Valderrama attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Molly Shannon and Fred Armisen
“SNL” vets Molly Shannon and Fred Armisen speak onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Fifth Harmony meets The Rock
Dwayne Johnson and his daughter, Simone Alexandra Johnson, pose with Fifth Harmony members Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Blake Shelton sings
Blake Shelton performs onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
"Training Day"
“Training Day” co-stars Bill Paxton and Justin Cornwell speak onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy accepts Favorite Comedic Movie Actress onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Tyler Posey and Yara Shahidi
Tyler Posey and Yara Shahidi speak onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker accepts Favorite Premium Series Actress for “Divorce” onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ellen DeGeneres
TV personality Ellen DeGeneres and actress Portia de Rossi attend the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres accepts the awards for Favorite Animated Movie Voice for “Finding Dory” as Dory, Favorite Daytime TV Host and Favorite Comedic Collaboration for “Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears’ Mall Mischief” during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Ellen DeGeneres' awards
Ellen DeGeneres accepts multiple awards including Favorite Movie, Favorite Family Movie and Favorite Animated Movie Voice for “Finding Dory” and Favorite Daytime TV Host from Justin Timberlake onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kaitlin Olson and John Stamos
Kaitlin Olson and John Stamos speak onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks accepts Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jamie Chung and Adam Rodriguez
Jamie Chung and Adam Rodriguez speak onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra accepts Favorite Dramatic TV Actress for “Quantico” onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry accepts the Favorite Humanitarian award onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Robert Downey Jr. wins
Robert Downey Jr. accepts Favorite Movie Actor from actress Ashley Greene onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled introduces Fifth Harmony at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Fifth Harmony performs
Singers Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony perform onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Fifth Harmony wins
Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane of Fifth Harmony accept Favorite Group onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jordana Brewster and Johnny Galecki
Jordana Brewster and “Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki speak onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara accepts Favorite Comedic TV Actress for “Modern Family” onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Emily Wickersham and Wilmer Valderrama
Emily Wickersham and Wilmer Valderrama speak onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
"Big Bang Theory" wins big
The cast and crew of “The Big Bang Theory” accept the Favorite Network TV Comedy award onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp accepts Favorite Movie Icon onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.