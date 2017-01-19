The all new
People's Choice Awards 2017 highlights

    • Jennifer Lopez

      Jennifer Lopez accepts Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress for “Shades of Blue” onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Click through to see more highlights from the big show.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Joel McHale and the babies

      Host Joel McHale enters with an octet of babies during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Joel McHale

      Host Joel McHale speaks onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Dax Shepard and Michael Pena

      “CHiPs” co-stars Dax Shepard and Michael Pena speak onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Kevin Hart

      Kevin Hart accepts the Favorite Comedic Movie Actor award onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Matt LeBlanc and Kristen Bell

      Newly minted winners Matt LeBlanc and Kristen Bell present an award during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Dwayne Johnson

      Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson accepts Favorite Premium Series Actor for “Ballers” onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Dwayne Johnson

      Dwayne Johnson accepts Favorite Premium Series Actor for “Ballers” onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Justin Timberlake wins

      Justin Timberlake accepts Favorite Male Singer and Favorite Song for “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from actresses Ali Larter and Ruby Rose during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Justin Timberlake

      Justin Timberlake accepts Favorite Male Singer and Favorite Song for “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Jennifer Lopez

      Jennifer Lopez accepts Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress for “Shades of Blue” onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Ellen and Portia and Justin

      Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi and Justin Timberlake attend the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Kristen Bell and Gwen Stefani

      Kristen Bell and Gwen Stefani attend the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Blake Lively

      Blake Lively accepts Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Luke Hemsworth

      Luke Hemsworth speaks onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Blake Shelton

      Blake Shelton accepts Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album for “If I’m Honest” onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Wilmer Valderrama

      Wilmer Valderrama attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Molly Shannon and Fred Armisen

      “SNL” vets Molly Shannon and Fred Armisen speak onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Fifth Harmony meets The Rock

      Dwayne Johnson and his daughter, Simone Alexandra Johnson, pose with Fifth Harmony members Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Blake Shelton sings

      Blake Shelton performs onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • "Training Day"

      “Training Day” co-stars Bill Paxton and Justin Cornwell speak onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Melissa McCarthy

      Melissa McCarthy accepts Favorite Comedic Movie Actress onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Tyler Posey and Yara Shahidi

      Tyler Posey and Yara Shahidi speak onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Sarah Jessica Parker

      Sarah Jessica Parker accepts Favorite Premium Series Actress for “Divorce” onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Ellen DeGeneres

      TV personality Ellen DeGeneres and actress Portia de Rossi attend the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Ellen DeGeneres

      Ellen DeGeneres accepts the awards for Favorite Animated Movie Voice for “Finding Dory” as Dory, Favorite Daytime TV Host and Favorite Comedic Collaboration for “Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears’ Mall Mischief” during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Ellen DeGeneres' awards

      Ellen DeGeneres accepts multiple awards including Favorite Movie, Favorite Family Movie and Favorite Animated Movie Voice for “Finding Dory” and Favorite Daytime TV Host from Justin Timberlake onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Kaitlin Olson and John Stamos

      Kaitlin Olson and John Stamos speak onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Tom Hanks

      Tom Hanks accepts Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Jamie Chung and Adam Rodriguez

      Jamie Chung and Adam Rodriguez speak onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Priyanka Chopra

      Priyanka Chopra accepts Favorite Dramatic TV Actress for “Quantico” onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Tyler Perry

      Tyler Perry accepts the Favorite Humanitarian award onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Robert Downey Jr. wins

      Robert Downey Jr. accepts Favorite Movie Actor from actress Ashley Greene onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • DJ Khaled

      DJ Khaled introduces Fifth Harmony at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Fifth Harmony performs

      Singers Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony perform onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Fifth Harmony wins

      Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane of Fifth Harmony accept Favorite Group onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Jordana Brewster and Johnny Galecki

      Jordana Brewster and “Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki speak onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Sofia Vergara

      Sofia Vergara accepts Favorite Comedic TV Actress for “Modern Family” onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Emily Wickersham and Wilmer Valderrama

      Emily Wickersham and Wilmer Valderrama speak onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • "Big Bang Theory" wins big

      The cast and crew of “The Big Bang Theory” accept the Favorite Network TV Comedy award onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Jada Pinkett Smith

      Jada Pinkett Smith speaks onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Johnny Depp

      Johnny Depp accepts Favorite Movie Icon onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images