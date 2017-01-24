The all new
CBS News App for Android® for iPad® for iPhone®
Fully redesigned. Featuring CBSN, 24/7 live news. Get the App

Oscars 2017: The nominees

Back
    Next
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees
    • Oscars 2017: The nominees

    • "Arrival"

      Total nominations: Eight, including Best Picture, but not for Amy Adams.

      Click through to see more of this year’s nominees. The Oscars will be handed out on Feb. 26 in Hollywood. 

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • "Fences"

      Total nominations: Four, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for the late August Wilson.

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • "Hacksaw Ridge"

      Total nominations: Six, including Best Picture, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

      Credit: Mark Rogers

    • "Hell or High Water"

      Total nominations: Four, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

      Credit: CBS Films

    • "Hidden Figures"

      Total nominations: Three, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

      Credit: 20th Century Fox

    • "La La Land"

      Total nominations: Fourteen, tying with “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for the most nominations received by a single movie.

      Credit: Dale Robinette

    • "Lion"

      Total nominations: Six, including Best Picture, Best Cinematography and Best Original Score.

      Credit: Weinstein Company

    • "Manchester By the Sea"

      Total nominations: Six, including Best Picture plus nominations in three of the four acting categories.

      Credit: Roadside Attractions/Amazon Studios

    • "Moonlight"

      Total nominations: Eight, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

      Credit: A24

    • Casey Affleck

      Nominated for: Best Actor, “Manchester by the Sea.”

      Credit: CBS News

    • Andrew Garfield

      Nominated for: Best Actor, “Hacksaw Ridge.”

      Credit: Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

    • Ryan Gosling

      Nominated for: Best Actor, “La La Land.”

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Viggo Mortensen

      Nominated for: Best Actor, “Captain Fantastic.”

      Credit: Amazon Studios

    • Denzel Washington

      Nominated for: Best Actor, “Fences.”

      Credit: CBS

    • Isabelle Huppert

      Nominated for: Best Actress, “Elle.”

      Credit: Sony Pictures Classics

    • Ruth Negga

      Nominated for: Best Actress, “Loving.”

      Credit: Focus Features

    • Natalie Portman

      Nominated for: Best Actress, “Jackie.”

      Credit: Fox Searchlight

    • Emma Stone

      Nominated for: Best Actress, “La La Land.”

      Credit: Reuters

    • Meryl Streep

      Nominated for: Best Actress, “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

      Credit: Reuters

    • Mahershala Ali

      Nominated for: Best Supporting Actor, “Moonlight.”

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Jeff Bridges

      Nominated for: Best Supporting Actor, “Hell or High Water.” 

      Credit: CBS Films

    • Lucas Hedges

      Nominated for: Best Supporting Actor, “Manchester by the Sea.”

      Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

    • Dev Patel

      Nominated for: Best Supporting Actor, “Lion.”

      Credit: The Weinstein Company

    • Michael Shannon

      Nominated for: Best Supporting Actor, “Nocturnal Animals.”

      Credit: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

    • Viola Davis

      Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress, “Fences.”

      Credit: CBS News

    • Naomie Harris

      Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress, “Moonlight.”

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Nicole Kidman

      Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress, “Lion.”

      Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

    • Octavia Spencer

      Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress, “Hidden Figures.”

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Michelle Williams

      Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress, “Manchester by the Sea.”

      Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

    • Denis Villeneuve

      Nominated for: Best Director, “Arrival.”

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Mel Gibson

      Nominated for: Best Director, “Hacksaw Ridge.”

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AIF

    • Damien Chazelle

      Nominated for: Best Director, “La La Land.”

      Credit: Paul Drinkwater/Reuters

    • Kenneth Lonergan

      Nominated for: Best Director, “Manchester by the Sea.”

      Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    • Barry Jenkins

      Nominated for: Best Director, “Moonlight.”

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images