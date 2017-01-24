Oscars 2017: The nominees

Total nominations: Eight, including Best Picture, but not for Amy Adams.
Total nominations: Four, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for the late August Wilson.
Total nominations: Six, including Best Picture, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing.
Total nominations: Four, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.
Total nominations: Three, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.
Total nominations: Fourteen, tying with “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for the most nominations received by a single movie.
Total nominations: Six, including Best Picture, Best Cinematography and Best Original Score.
Total nominations: Six, including Best Picture plus nominations in three of the four acting categories.
Total nominations: Eight, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.
Nominated for: Best Actor, “Manchester by the Sea.”
Nominated for: Best Actor, “Hacksaw Ridge.”
Nominated for: Best Actor, “La La Land.”
Nominated for: Best Actor, “Captain Fantastic.”
Nominated for: Best Actor, “Fences.”
Nominated for: Best Actress, “Elle.”
Nominated for: Best Actress, “Loving.”
Nominated for: Best Actress, “Jackie.”
Nominated for: Best Actress, “La La Land.”
Nominated for: Best Actress, “Florence Foster Jenkins.”
Nominated for: Best Supporting Actor, “Moonlight.”
Nominated for: Best Supporting Actor, “Hell or High Water.”
Nominated for: Best Supporting Actor, “Manchester by the Sea.”
Nominated for: Best Supporting Actor, “Lion.”
Nominated for: Best Supporting Actor, “Nocturnal Animals.”
Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress, “Fences.”
Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress, “Moonlight.”
Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress, “Lion.”
Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress, “Hidden Figures.”
Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress, “Manchester by the Sea.”
Nominated for: Best Director, “Arrival.”
Nominated for: Best Director, “Hacksaw Ridge.”
Nominated for: Best Director, “La La Land.”
Nominated for: Best Director, “Manchester by the Sea.”
Nominated for: Best Director, “Moonlight.”
