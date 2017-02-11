Michael Kors' red carpet looks

    • Naomi Watts

      Actress Naomi Watts arrives for the premiere of “Money Monster” at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016, wearing a steel crystal-encrusted silk-chiffon bias slip gown from the Transeason 2016 Michael Kors Collection.

      Credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

    • Michael Kors

      Designer Michael Kors, pictured with Dakota Johnson, who is wearing a crimson poppy-print silk-chiffon handkerchief dress and a black tassel-tie French calf belt. 

      Within a few years of graduating high school, the Long Island native was working at a Manhattan shop where the owners gave him a chance to design his own creations. Kors’ fledgling line caught the eye of one of fashion’s most powerful prognosticators: Anna Wintour, then at New York Magazine.

      Today, life is very bright for Kors, a veteran of “Project Runway,” and head of a fashion empire that has earned him a net worth of $1 billion.

      Credit: Koki Nagahama/Getty Images

    • Zendaya

      Zendaya, wearing custom bronze one-shoulder beaded column gown, arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology,” May 2, 2016 in New York City.

      Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

    • Hailee Steinfeld

      Actress Hailee Steinfeld wears a crimson wool shantung pleated cross-back gown at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit, “China: Through the Looking Glass,” May 4, 2015 in New York City. 

      Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

    • Anna Wintour

      Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour attends the God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards on October 17, 2016 in New York City, wearing a maritime sequined guipure dot column gown from the Resort 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

      Long a champion of the designer, Wintour told CBS News’ Rita Braver, “I think Michael has always understood the modern American woman, that he is trying to make her look the best that she can. He’s less concerned about clothes wearing a woman. He wants the woman to wear the clothes.”

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

    • Cynthia Erivo

      Actress Cynthia Erivo wears a black paisley sequined silk georgette shift dress (from the Transeason 2014 Michael Kors Collection), with silver Jacqueline sandals and a silver python clutch, at the 10th Annual God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards, October 17, 2016 in New York City.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    • Karmen Pedaru

      Karmen Pedaru wears a black cutout gown with gold Jacqueline sandals and a black python Leyla clutch, at Top of The Standard Hotel on September 13, 2015 in New York City.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    • Saoirse Ronan

      Actress Saoirse Ronan, pictured at the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 30, 2016, wears a blush floral-embroidered tulle gown from the Transeason 2016 Michael Kors Collection.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Kenya Kinski-Jones

      Kenya Kinski-Jones poses backstage at the Michael Kors Fall 2016 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week. She wears a black tiered peasant dress, black tassel-tie leather belt and black Audrina platform sandals (all from the Spring 2016 Michael Kors Collection), and taupe Yasmeen clutch (from the Transeason 2016 Michael Kors Collection).

      Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

    • Alice Eve

      Actress Alice Eve, spotted at the New York premiere of “Criminal” on April 11, 2016, wears a black stretch-cady gown from the Transeason 2016 Michael Kors Collection.

      Credit: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

    • Olivia Wilde

      Olivia Wilde arrives at the 73nd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., January 10, 2016, wearing a custom Michael Kors Collection wine sequin-embellished silk crepe halter gown. 

      Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

    • Julianna Margulie

      Wearing a graphite caviar-beaded silk-chiffon gown from Kors’ Fall 2015 Collection, and black Doris sandals from his 2015 Collection, Julianna Margulies arrives at the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, June 1, 2015 in New York City.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    • Jessica Chastain

      Actress Jessica Chastain wears a black-and-white printed dress with patent collar from Kors’ Transeason 2015 Collection, accessorized with Piaget jewelry, at the Independent Spirit Awards nominees’ brunch, January 10, 2015 in West Hollywood, California.

      Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

    • Zhao Wei

      Actress Zhao Wei attends the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. She wears a lilac wool shantung plunge gown.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    • Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge

      Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge officially opens The Magic Garden At Hampton Court Palace, May 4, 2016 in London, wearing an indigo twill jacquard swing coat from the Spring 2014 Michael Kors Collection.

      Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

    • Katy Perry

      Singer-songwriter Katy Perry on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, July 28, 2016. She wears a silver stripe sequined stretch-tulle gown from the Resort 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

      Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

    • Martha Hunt

      Model Martha Hunt wears a black leather slip dress from the Fall 2016 Michael Kors Collection, a gold trench coat from Kors’ Resort 2017 Collection, black Doris leather sandals, and a gold-tone Kors Access Bradshaw Smartwatch. 

      Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

    • Isabelle Fuhrman

      Isabelle Fuhrman attends the new Gold Collection fragrance launch at Top of The Standard Hotel on September 13, 2015 in New York City. She is wearing a cobalt paillette-embroidered mikado shift dress with black Doris sandals from Kors’ Transeason 2015 Collection and a cobalt Elsie clutch from Kors’ Holiday 2015 Collection.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    • Emily Blunt

      Attending the Michael Kors Spring 2017 Runway Show, actress Emily Blunt wears a maritime denim wool jacquard jacket and pants, maritime and white polka dot silk georgette blouse (all from Kors’ Resort 2017 Collection) with a green snakeskin envelope clutch and a silver-tone Kors Access Bradshaw Smartwatch.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    • Michelle Obama

      First Lady Michelle Obama wore a peridot and peacock paisley silk georgette bias dress from the Fall 2015 Michael Kors Collection at the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., November 24, 2015.

      Credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters

    • Emma Stone

      Emma Stone wore a navy crepe sablé peplum dress with floral sequined embroidery from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection, at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle’s Celebration of the 2017 Golden Globe Awards Season, at Catch LA on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in West Hollywood, Calif. 

      Credit: John Salangsang/Invision/AP

    • Mary J. Blige

      Singer Mary J. Blige arrives at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards, January 15, 2012 in Beverly Hills, in a suntan crystal embroidered stretch tulle Kors gown.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Taylor Swift

      Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift wears a custom emerald cutout Kors gown at the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

    • Kate Hudson

      Kate Hudson, wearing a white double crepe sablé jacket, navy silk georgette blouse and white double crepe sablé lounge trousers (from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection), attends the Michael Kors Mandarin Gallery Flagship Store Opening, November 15, 2016 in Singapore.

      Credit: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

    • Allison Williams

      Allison Williams wears a black-and-white soutache-embroidered dress from Kors’ Transeason 2015 Collection.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    • Aubrey Plaza

      Aubrey Plaza attends Equality Now’s “Make Equality Reality” event at L.A.’s Montage Hotel, November 3, 2014, in a black jacket and trousers with a white and black ruffle-front top, from the Michael Kors Transeason 2014 Collection.

      Credit: Jason Merritt, Getty Images

    • Ming Xi

      Ming Xi, wearing an indigo and geranium floral-embroidered dress with nude Doris sandals, both from Kors’ Spring 2015 Collection, poses backstage at the Michael Kors show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, February 18, 2015 in New York City. 

      Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

    • Zoe Kravitz

      Zoe Kravitz attends the Michael Kors Launch of Claiborne Swanson Frank’s “Young Hollywood” on October 2, 2014 in Beverly Hills, Calif., wearing a black slip dress from the Michael Kors Resort 2015 Collection.

             
      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images