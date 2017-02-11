Michael Kors' red carpet looks

Designer Michael Kors, pictured with Dakota Johnson, who is wearing a crimson poppy-print silk-chiffon handkerchief dress and a black tassel-tie French calf belt.
Within a few years of graduating high school, the Long Island native was working at a Manhattan shop where the owners gave him a chance to design his own creations. Kors’ fledgling line caught the eye of one of fashion’s most powerful prognosticators: Anna Wintour, then at New York Magazine.
Today, life is very bright for Kors, a veteran of “Project Runway,” and head of a fashion empire that has earned him a net worth of $1 billion.