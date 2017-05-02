Met Gala 2017 red carpet

    • Rihanna

      Rihanna attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Click through to see what stars wore at this year's Met Gala. 

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Katy Perry

      Katy Perry attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Jaden Smith

      Jaden Smith attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Zac Posen and Katie Holmes

       Zac Posen (L) and Katie Holmes attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Zoe Kravitz

      Zoe Kravitz attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Jessica Chastain

      Jessica Chastain attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Rita Ora

      Rita Ora attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

      Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

      Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • La La Anthony

      La La Anthony attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

      Blake Lively (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    • Mary J. Blige and Ben Platt

      Mary J. Blige and Ben Platt attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Lily Collins

      Lily Collins attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.  

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Vera Wang and Hailey Steinfeld

      Vera Wang and Hailey Steinfeld attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Karlie Kloss

      Karlie Kloss attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    • Daisy Ridley

      Daisy Ridley attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Lily-Rose Depp

      Lily-Rose Depp attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Maggie Gyllenhaal

      Maggie Gyllenhaal attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Halle Berry

      Halle Berry attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.  

      Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    • Kendall Jenner

      Kendall Jenner attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Frances Bean Cobain

      Frances Bean Cobain attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Chrissy Teigen

      Chrissy Teigen attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Kim Kardashian West

      Kim Kardashian West attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    • Donald Glover

      Donald Glover attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys

      Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh

      Pharrell Williams (L) and Helen Lasichanh attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Selena Gomez

      Selena Gomez attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    • Thandie Newton

      Thandie Newton attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Paris Jackson

      Paris Jackson attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

      Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    • Anna Wintour

      Anna Wintour attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    • Amy Schumer

      Amy Schumer attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Lena Dunham

      Lena Dunham attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Gigi Hadid

      Gigi Hadid attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Nicki Minaj

      Nicki Minaj attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    • Wiz Khalifa

      Wiz Khalifa attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Kylie Jenner

      Kylie Jenner attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Mindy Kaling

      Mindy Kaling attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    • Jemima Kirke

      Jemima Kirke attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Mary J. Blige

      Mary J. Blige attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Sean "Diddy" Combs

      Sean "Diddy" Combs aka Puff Daddy attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    • Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

      Co-chairs Tom Brady (L) and Gisele Bundchen attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Cassie and Sean "Diddy" Combs

      Cassie (L) and Sean "Diddy" Combs aka Puff Daddy attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Lily Aldridge

      Lily Aldridge attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Gwyneth Paltrow

      Gwyneth Paltrow attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    • Alexander Skarsgard

      Alexander Skarsgard attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne

      Hannah Bagshawe (L) and Eddie Redmayne attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Megyn Kelly

      Megyn Kelly attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    • Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger and Tommy Hilfiger

      Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger (L) and Tommy Hilfiger attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Reese Witherspoon

      Reese Witherspoon attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne

      Bobby Cannavale (L) and Rose Byrne attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Adriana Lima

      Adriana Lima attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Emmy Rossum

      Emmy Rossum attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Alexa Chung

      Alexa Chung attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Bella Hadid

      Bella Hadid attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Emma Roberts

      Emma Roberts attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • The Weeknd

      The Weeknd attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.  

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Ashley Graham

      Ashley Graham attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.  

      Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    • Felicity Jones

      Felicity Jones attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Wendi Deng Murdoch

      Wendi Deng Murdoch attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    • Donald Glover

      Donald Glover attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Tracee Ellis Ross

      Tracee Ellis Ross attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    • Doutzen Kroes

      Doutzen Kroes attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Cara Delevingne

      Cara Delevingne attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Chrissy Teigen, Georgina Chapman and Rita Ora

       (L-R) Chrissy Teigen, Georgina Chapman and Rita Ora attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Andrew Rannells

      Andrew Rannells attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    • Salma Hayek

      Salma Hayek attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Kate Hudson

      Kate Hudson attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Emily Ratajkowski

      Emily Ratajkowski attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Zoe Kravitz

      Zoe Kravitz attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)

      Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    • Naomi Watts, Stella McCartney and Kate Hudson

      NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: (L-R) Naomi Watts, Stella McCartney and Kate Hudson attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Priyanka Chopra

      Priyanka Chopra attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Kylie Jenner

      Kylie Jenner attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Riz Ahmed

      Riz Ahmed attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

      Jennifer Lopez (L) and Alex Rodriguez attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    • Elle Fanning

      Elle Fanning attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    • Laura Dern

      Laura Dern attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Riley Keough

      Riley Keough attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.  

      Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    • Joe Jonas

      Joe Jonas attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Sarah Paulson

      Sarah Paulson attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Celine Dion

      Celine Dion attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow

      Leslie Mann (L) and Judd Apatow attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images