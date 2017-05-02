Met Gala 2017 red carpet

-
Rihanna
Rihanna attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Click through to see what stars wore at this year's Met Gala.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Katy Perry
Katy Perry attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Zac Posen and Katie Holmes
Zac Posen (L) and Katie Holmes attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Rita Ora
Rita Ora attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
La La Anthony
La La Anthony attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
-
Mary J. Blige and Ben Platt
Mary J. Blige and Ben Platt attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Lily Collins
Lily Collins attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Vera Wang and Hailey Steinfeld
Vera Wang and Hailey Steinfeld attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
-
Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Halle Berry
Halle Berry attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
-
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Frances Bean Cobain
Frances Bean Cobain attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
-
Donald Glover
Donald Glover attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh
Pharrell Williams (L) and Helen Lasichanh attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
-
Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
-
Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
-
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
-
Wiz Khalifa
Wiz Khalifa attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
-
Jemima Kirke
Jemima Kirke attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Sean "Diddy" Combs aka Puff Daddy attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
-
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen
Co-chairs Tom Brady (L) and Gisele Bundchen attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Cassie and Sean "Diddy" Combs
Cassie (L) and Sean "Diddy" Combs aka Puff Daddy attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
-
Alexander Skarsgard
Alexander Skarsgard attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne
Hannah Bagshawe (L) and Eddie Redmayne attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Megyn Kelly
Megyn Kelly attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
-
Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger and Tommy Hilfiger
Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger (L) and Tommy Hilfiger attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne
Bobby Cannavale (L) and Rose Byrne attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
The Weeknd
The Weeknd attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
-
Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Wendi Deng Murdoch
Wendi Deng Murdoch attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
-
Donald Glover
Donald Glover attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
-
Doutzen Kroes
Doutzen Kroes attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Chrissy Teigen, Georgina Chapman and Rita Ora
(L-R) Chrissy Teigen, Georgina Chapman and Rita Ora attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Andrew Rannells
Andrew Rannells attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
-
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
-
Naomi Watts, Stella McCartney and Kate Hudson
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: (L-R) Naomi Watts, Stella McCartney and Kate Hudson attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Riz Ahmed
Riz Ahmed attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez (L) and Alex Rodriguez attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
-
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
-
Laura Dern
Laura Dern attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Riley Keough
Riley Keough attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
-
Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Celine Dion
Celine Dion attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow
Leslie Mann (L) and Judd Apatow attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images