Grammys 2017 red carpet

-
Adele
Adele attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Click through to see what stars wore on music’s biggest night.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
James Corden
Bridgid Coulter, Don Cheadle and host James Corden attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Katy Perry
Katy Perry attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Keith Urban
Keith Urban attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Blink-182
Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba of Blink-182 attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Rick Ross
Rick Ross and Lil Yachty attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Katharine McPhee
Actress Katharine McPhee attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Skrillex
Skrillex attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Girl Crush
Musician Girl Crush attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Halsey
Singer Halsey attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
DNCE
Joe Jonas, Cole Whittle, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless of DNCE attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Desiigner
Rapper Desiigner brought his mother to the 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Michael Keaton and Sean Douglas
Michael Keaton and his son, songwriter Sean Douglas, attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Lea Michele
Lea Michele attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Twenty One Pilots
Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Daya
Singer Daya attends The 59th Grammy Awards at on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Enya
Singer Enya attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
2 Chainz
Rapper 2 Chainz attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Cassadee Pope and Chris Young
Cassadee Pope and Chris Young attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Mya
Singer Mya attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
OneRepublic
Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic and his wife, Genevieve Tedder, attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
-
Little Big Town
Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Giuliana Rancic
TV Personality Giuliana Rancic attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Elle King and Dierks Bentley
Singers Elle King and Dierks Bentley attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Tycho
Rory O’Connor, Zac Brown and Scott Hansen of the musical group Tycho attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Lauren Daigle
Singer Lauren Daigle attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Jidenna
Singer Jidenna attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Kat Graham
Kat Graham attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Travis Barker
Travis Barker of Blink-182 and his children, Alabama Barker and Landon Barker, attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Diplo
Diplo attends the Grammys with his sons Lazer and Lockett Pentz on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Korn
Ray Luzier of Korn, James Shaffer (with son D’Angelo Draxon Shaffer) and Brian Welch of Korn attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Patton Oswalt
Patton Oswalt attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Tori Kelly
Singer/Songwriter Tori Kelly attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Raging Fyah
Courtland “Gizmo” White, Anthony “Tonidrumz” Watson, Delroy “Pele” Hamilton, Demar “Demz” Gayle and Kumar “Kumz” Bent of Raging Fyah attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Tracey Edmonds
Producer/Media Personality Tracey Edmonds attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Jane Zhang
Singer Jane Zhang attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Cage the Elephant
Brad Shultz, Daniel Tichenor, Matthew Shultz, Jared Champion, Nick Bockrath and Matthan Minster of Cage The Elephant attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Diva Zappa
Artist Diva Zappa attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Mint Condition
Singers Ricky Kinchen, Homer O’Dell, Stokley Williams, Jeffrey Allen and Larry Waddell of Mint Condition attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Bob Moses
Musicians Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance of Bob Moses attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Sophie Beem
Singer Sophie Beem attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Steve Aoki
DJ Steve Aoki attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Jason Clayborne and Gabriel Hatcher
Jason Clayborne and Gabriel Hatcher attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Vassy
Singer Vassy attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Gallant
Singer Gallant (R) and his guest attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Baroness
Pete Adams, John Baizley, Sebastian Thomson and Nick Jost of the band Baroness attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Lalah Hathaway
Singer Lalah Hathaway attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Saint Heart
Singer Saint Heart attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Jesse & Joy
Musicians Joy Huerta and Jesse Huerta of Jesse & Joy attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Joey Harris
Joey Harris attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Caroline D'Amore
Caroline D’Amore attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
-
Swae Lee
Rapper Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images