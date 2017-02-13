Grammys 2017 red carpet

    • Adele

      Adele attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Click through to see what stars wore on music’s biggest night.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • James Corden

      Bridgid Coulter, Don Cheadle and host James Corden attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Jennifer Lopez

      Jennifer Lopez attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Katy Perry

      Katy Perry attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Carrie Underwood

      Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Paris Jackson

      Paris Jackson attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Demi Lovato

      Demi Lovato attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Keith Urban

      Keith Urban attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Heidi Klum

      Heidi Klum attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Blink-182

      Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba of Blink-182 attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

      Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Rick Ross

      Rick Ross and Lil Yachty attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Katharine McPhee

      Actress Katharine McPhee attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Skrillex

      Skrillex attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Girl Crush

      Musician Girl Crush attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Halsey

      Singer Halsey attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • DNCE

      Joe Jonas, Cole Whittle, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless of DNCE attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Desiigner

      Rapper Desiigner brought his mother to the 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Michael Keaton and Sean Douglas

      Michael Keaton and his son, songwriter Sean Douglas, attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Lea Michele

      Lea Michele attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Twenty One Pilots

      Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Daya

      Singer Daya attends The 59th Grammy Awards at on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Enya

      Singer Enya attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • 2 Chainz

      Rapper 2 Chainz attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Cassadee Pope and Chris Young

      Cassadee Pope and Chris Young attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Mya

      Singer Mya attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Kelsea Ballerini

      Kelsea Ballerini attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • OneRepublic

      Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic and his wife, Genevieve Tedder, attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

    • Little Big Town

      Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Giuliana Rancic

      TV Personality Giuliana Rancic attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Elle King and Dierks Bentley

      Singers Elle King and Dierks Bentley attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Tycho

      Rory O’Connor, Zac Brown and Scott Hansen of the musical group Tycho attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Lauren Daigle

      Singer Lauren Daigle attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Jidenna

      Singer Jidenna attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Kat Graham

      Kat Graham attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Travis Barker

      Travis Barker of Blink-182 and his children, Alabama Barker and Landon Barker, attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Diplo

      Diplo attends the Grammys with his sons Lazer and Lockett Pentz on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Korn

      Ray Luzier of Korn, James Shaffer (with son D’Angelo Draxon Shaffer) and Brian Welch of Korn attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Patton Oswalt

      Patton Oswalt attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Tori Kelly

      Singer/Songwriter Tori Kelly attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Raging Fyah

      Courtland “Gizmo” White, Anthony “Tonidrumz” Watson, Delroy “Pele” Hamilton, Demar “Demz” Gayle and Kumar “Kumz” Bent of Raging Fyah attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Tracey Edmonds

      Producer/Media Personality Tracey Edmonds attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Jane Zhang

      Singer Jane Zhang attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Cage the Elephant

      Brad Shultz, Daniel Tichenor, Matthew Shultz, Jared Champion, Nick Bockrath and Matthan Minster of Cage The Elephant attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Diva Zappa

      Artist Diva Zappa attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Mint Condition

      Singers Ricky Kinchen, Homer O’Dell, Stokley Williams, Jeffrey Allen and Larry Waddell of Mint Condition attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Bob Moses

      Musicians Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance of Bob Moses attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Sophie Beem

      Singer Sophie Beem attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Steve Aoki

      DJ Steve Aoki attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Jason Clayborne and Gabriel Hatcher

      Jason Clayborne and Gabriel Hatcher attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Vassy

      Singer Vassy attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Gallant

      Singer Gallant (R) and his guest attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Baroness

      Pete Adams, John Baizley, Sebastian Thomson and Nick Jost of the band Baroness attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Lalah Hathaway

      Singer Lalah Hathaway attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Saint Heart

      Singer Saint Heart attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Jesse & Joy

      Musicians Joy Huerta and Jesse Huerta of Jesse & Joy attend The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Joey Harris

      Joey Harris attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Caroline D'Amore

      Caroline D’Amore attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Swae Lee

      Rapper Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images