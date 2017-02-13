Grammys 2017 highlights

    • Adele

      Adele performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Click through to see more highlights from music’s biggest night.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • James Corden takes a fall

      Host James Corden struggles through his entrance during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • James Corden takes a tumble

      James Corden performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Jennifer Lopez

      James Corden greets Jennifer Lopez onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Chance the Rapper

      Chance the Rapper accepts the Best New Artist award onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Paris Jackson

      Paris Jackson speaks onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • John Travolta

      John Travolta speaks onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • The Weeknd and Daft Punk

      Daft Punk and The Weeknd perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • The Weeknd and Daft Punk

      The Weeknd and music group Daft Punk perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban

      Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham

      Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Ed Sheeran

      Ed Sheeran performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Nick Jonas

      Nick Jonas speaks onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Twenty One Pilots

      Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of music group Twenty One Pilots accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for “Stressed Out” onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Beyonce performs

      Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Beyonce

      Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Beyonce

      Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Beyonce performs

      Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Bruno Mars

      Bruno Mars performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Bruno Mars

      Bruno Mars performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Camila Cabello and Thomas Rhett

      Camila Cabello and Thomas Rhett speak onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Maren Morris

      Maren Morris accepts the Best Country Solo Performance award for “My Church” onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Katharine McPhee and the Chainsmokers

      Katharine McPhee and Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers speak onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Little Big Town

      Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Katy Perry

      Katy Perry takes the stage at The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Katy Perry gets political

      Skip Marley and Katy Perry end their performance with a political statement at The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • William Bell and Gary Clark Jr.

      William Bell and Gary Clark Jr. perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Beyonce wins

      Beyonce says hi to daughter Blue Ivy as she accepts the Best Urban Contemporary Album award for “Lemonade” onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Alicia Keys and Maren Morris

      Alicia Keys and Maren Morris perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Adele calls for a do-over

      Adele asks to restart her tribute to George Michael after a flub at The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Adele tributes George Michael

      An image of the late George Michael is projected on a video screen while Adele performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Laverne Cox

      Actress Laverne Cox speaks onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Lady Gaga and Metallica

      Lady Gaga performs with Metallica during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter, Getty Images for NARAS

    • Lady Gaga and Metallica

      Lady Gaga and James Hetfield of Metallica perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Sturgill Simpson

      Sturgill Simpson performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • DNCE plus one

      DNCE members Joe Jonas, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle were joined by James Corden speak onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Demi Lovato

      Demi Lovato performs a tribute to the Bee Gees during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Tori Kelly

      Tori Kelly performs during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Andra Day

      Andra Day performs as part of a tribute to the Bee Gees during The 59th Grammy Awards n February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Little Big Town

      Little Big Town perform as part of a tribute to the Bee Gees during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • A tribute to the Bee Gees

      Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly pay tribute to the Bee Gees during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Chance wins again

      Taraji P. Henson presents the Best Rap Album award to Chance the Rapper for “Coloring Book” during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Celine Dion

      Celine Dion speaks onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Adele wins

      Adele accepts the Song Of The Year award for “Hello” during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Adele wins

      Adele and Greg Kurstin accept the Song Of The Year award for “Hello” during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Solange

      Solange Knowles introduces a performance by A Tribe Called Quest during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • A Tribe Called Quest

      Q-Tip performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Busta Rhymes

      Busta Rhymes performs with A Tribe Called Quest during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Morris Day and the Time

      Morris Day and the Time perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Bruno Mars tributes Prince

      Bruno Mars salutes Prince during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Bruno Mars goes crazy

      Bruno Mars performs the Prince classic “Let’s Go Crazy” during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images