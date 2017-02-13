Grammys 2017 highlights

-
Adele
Adele performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
James Corden takes a fall
Host James Corden struggles through his entrance during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
James Corden takes a tumble
James Corden performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Jennifer Lopez
James Corden greets Jennifer Lopez onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper accepts the Best New Artist award onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson speaks onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
John Travolta
John Travolta speaks onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
The Weeknd and Daft Punk
Daft Punk and The Weeknd perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
The Weeknd and Daft Punk
The Weeknd and music group Daft Punk perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban
Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham
Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas speaks onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Twenty One Pilots
Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of music group Twenty One Pilots accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for “Stressed Out” onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Beyonce performs
Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Beyonce
Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Beyonce
Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Beyonce performs
Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Camila Cabello and Thomas Rhett
Camila Cabello and Thomas Rhett speak onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Maren Morris
Maren Morris accepts the Best Country Solo Performance award for “My Church” onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Katharine McPhee and the Chainsmokers
Katharine McPhee and Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers speak onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Little Big Town
Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Katy Perry
Katy Perry takes the stage at The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Katy Perry gets political
Skip Marley and Katy Perry end their performance with a political statement at The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
William Bell and Gary Clark Jr.
William Bell and Gary Clark Jr. perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Beyonce wins
Beyonce says hi to daughter Blue Ivy as she accepts the Best Urban Contemporary Album award for “Lemonade” onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Alicia Keys and Maren Morris
Alicia Keys and Maren Morris perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Adele calls for a do-over
Adele asks to restart her tribute to George Michael after a flub at The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Adele tributes George Michael
An image of the late George Michael is projected on a video screen while Adele performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Laverne Cox
Actress Laverne Cox speaks onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Lady Gaga and Metallica
Lady Gaga performs with Metallica during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter, Getty Images for NARAS
-
Lady Gaga and Metallica
Lady Gaga and James Hetfield of Metallica perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Sturgill Simpson
Sturgill Simpson performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
DNCE plus one
DNCE members Joe Jonas, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle were joined by James Corden speak onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato performs a tribute to the Bee Gees during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Tori Kelly
Tori Kelly performs during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Andra Day
Andra Day performs as part of a tribute to the Bee Gees during The 59th Grammy Awards n February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Little Big Town
Little Big Town perform as part of a tribute to the Bee Gees during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
A tribute to the Bee Gees
Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly pay tribute to the Bee Gees during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Chance wins again
Taraji P. Henson presents the Best Rap Album award to Chance the Rapper for “Coloring Book” during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Celine Dion
Celine Dion speaks onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Adele wins
Adele accepts the Song Of The Year award for “Hello” during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Adele wins
Adele and Greg Kurstin accept the Song Of The Year award for “Hello” during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Solange
Solange Knowles introduces a performance by A Tribe Called Quest during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
A Tribe Called Quest
Q-Tip performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Busta Rhymes
Busta Rhymes performs with A Tribe Called Quest during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Morris Day and the Time
Morris Day and the Time perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Bruno Mars tributes Prince
Bruno Mars salutes Prince during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Bruno Mars goes crazy
Bruno Mars performs the Prince classic “Let’s Go Crazy” during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images