While attending the summer stock company at the College of William and Mary in 1964, Goldie Hawn played Juliet in a production of "Romeo and Juliet."
As she wrote in her 2005 autobiography, "A Lotus Grows in the Mud": "I am sitting in an Elizabethan chair, deeply involved in a scene with the nurse, who is going on and on as Shakespeare intended. It is my role, as a fourteen-year-old Juliet, to be exasperated with her and beg her to stop. So I put my elbow on the arm of the chair and my chin in my hand and roll my eyes petulantly. Sighing, I say, 'And stint thou too, I pray thee nurse, say I.'
"Suddenly, a laugh rises up from the audience like a hot-air balloon. I feel a flicker of panic. Oh God, you're not supposed to laugh in Shakespeare, are you? Juliet isn't supposed to be funny."