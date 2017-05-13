Goldie Hawn

    • Goldie

      Actress Goldie Hawn is photographed on March 4, 1970.

      After 15 years, the Academy Award-nominated actress and producer returned to the big screen in the 2017 comedy, "Snatched."

      Credit: AP Photo

    • Portrait

      Goldie Jeanne Hawn was born in Washington, D.C., and began dance lessons at a very early age.

      Credit: Goldie Hawn

    • Ballet

      As a young girl growing up in a Maryland suburb of Washington, her first love wasn't acting; it was dancing. She'd been at it since she was three.

      "I had a life plan: Get married, and have a nice house, and open a dancing school and teach children," she told CBS News' Lee Cowan. "I never wanted to be a star. I thought stars were totally messed up."

      Credit: Goldie Hawn

    • "Romeo and Juliet"

      While attending the summer stock company at the College of William and Mary in 1964, Goldie Hawn played Juliet in a production of "Romeo and Juliet."

      As she wrote in her 2005 autobiography, "A Lotus Grows in the Mud": "I am sitting in an Elizabethan chair, deeply involved in a scene with the nurse, who is going on and on as Shakespeare intended. It is my role, as a fourteen-year-old Juliet, to be exasperated with her and beg her to stop. So I put my elbow on the arm of the chair and my chin in my hand and roll my eyes petulantly. Sighing, I say, 'And stint thou too, I pray thee nurse, say I.' 

      "Suddenly, a laugh rises up from the audience like a hot-air balloon. I feel a flicker of panic. Oh God, you're not supposed to laugh in Shakespeare, are you? Juliet isn't supposed to be funny." 

      Credit: Goldie Hawn

    • "Good Morning, World"

      Hawn's first TV series was the sitcom "Good Morning, World" (1967-68) playing the girlfriend of a morning radio disk jockey (Ronnie Schell).

      Credit: CBS

    • "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band"

      Hawn's first film credit was the Walt Disney musical, "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band" (1968), playing a "giggly girl."  

      In a fascinating Hollywood example of one degree of separation, also featured in the cast was a young Kurt Russell (right). 

      Sixteen years later, the two would costar in the film "Swing Shift" - and become an item.

      Credit: Walt Disney Pictures

    • "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In"

      Goldie Hawn became a household name with her delightful appearances on the hit comedy show, "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In."

      Credit: NBC

    • "Laugh-In"

      Actress and comedian Goldie Hawn on "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In." Hawn was part of the cast for the series' first three seasons.

      Credit: AP

    • "Cactus Flower"

      Goldie Hawn, Ingrid Bergman and Walter Matthau in the romantic farce "Cactus Flower" (1969). 

      Credit: Columbia Pictures

    • "Cactus Flower"

      Actress Goldie Hawn arrives for the world premiere of "Cactus Flower," December 15, 1969, in Los Angeles. She would win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance.

      Credit: AP Photo

    • "There's a Girl In My Soup"

      During shooting of the film "There's a Girl In My Soup" at Shepperton Studios, England, Goldie Hawn is presented with a bouquet from co-star Peter Sellers, after having won Best Supporting Actress for "Cactus Flower," April 8, 1970.

      Credit: AP Photo

    • Portrait

      Goldie Hawn in London in 1970.

      Credit: AP Photo

    • Academy Awards

      Actress Goldie Hawn (who wasn't in L.A. the previous year to accept her Oscar for "Cactus Flower") holds her hand to her head after announcing that George C. Scott had won the Academy Award for Best Actor for "Patton," at the Los Angeles Music Center in Hollywood, April 15, 1971. Scott has said he would not accept the Oscar if he won.

      Credit: AP Photo

    • "$"

      Warren Beatty and Goldie Hawn scheme to empty some criminals' illicit cash stashed in a German bank's safe deposit boxes in the heist film "$" (1971).

      Credit: Columbia Pictures

    • "Butterflies Are Free"

      Goldie Hawn plays the girl-next-door who strikes up a friendship with her neighbor, a blind man played by Edward Albert, in the film version of Leonard Gershe's play, "Butterflies Are Free" (1972).

      Credit: Columbia Pictures

    • "The Sugarland Express"

      In director Steven Spielberg's first theatrical feature, the crime drama "The Sugarland Express" (1974), Goldie Hawn plays a woman who helps her husband break out of prison so they can retrieve their child from foster care, prompting a desperate police chase across Texas. 

      Credit: Universal Pictures

    • "Shampoo"

      Goldie Hawn played one of Warren Beatty's paramours in Hal Ashby's 1975 politically-tinged satire "Shampoo."

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • "The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox"

      George Segal and Goldie Hawn in the 1976 western-comedy "The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox."

      Credit: 20th Century Fox

    • "The Goldie Hawn Special"

      Goldie Hawn has her finger guided to the basketball by Meadowlark Lemon of the Harlem Globetrotters, during the taping of her CBS special in Burbank, Calif., Feb. 2, 1978.

      Credit: Jeff Robbins/AP

    • "Private Benjamin"

      In the hit comedy "Private Benjamin" (1980), Goldie Hawn plays a spoiled rich girl who finds more than she bargained for upon enlisting in the U.S. Army. 

      Credit: Warner Brothers

    • "Private Benjamin"

      In addition to the film's Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay, Goldie Hawn earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, and Eileen Brennan (as her tough-as-nails Army captain) received a Best Supporting Actress nod. Brennan, and Hal Williams as Sgt. Ross, would repeat their roles in a TV series based on the film.

      Credit: Warner Brothers

    • Cover Girl

      Goldie Hawn on the cover of Newsweek.

      Credit: Newsweek

    • "Seems Like Old Times"

      After teaming up in the hit 1978 comedy-mystery "Foul Play," Goldie Hawn and Chevy Chase costarred in the Neil Simon romantic comedy "Seems Like Old Times" (1980), in which a fugitive from the law (Chase) turns to his ex-wife for help, despite the fact that she is now married to a district attorney (Charles Grodin). 

      Credit: Columbia Pictures

    • "Swing Shift"

      Jonathan Demme directed the 1984 period drama "Swing Shift," about Rose the Riveter-types working in an armaments factory during World War II. Goldie Hawn played a factory worker who, while her husband is serving overseas, picks up with another man (Kurt Russell).

      Credit: Warner Brothers

    • "Protocol"

      In "Protocol" (1984), Goldie Hawn plays a Washington cocktail waitress who - thanks to a foiled assassination attempt and some complicated high-level State Department jostling - finds herself the apple of an Arab ruler's eye.

      Credit: Warner Brothers

    • "Wildcats"

      Goldie Hawn played the coach of an inner city high school football team in "Wildcats" (1986). The cast also featured Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson.

      Credit: Warner Brothers

    • "Overboard"

      Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn reteamed for the 1987 romantic comedy "Overboard." Hawn played an heiress with amnesia who had fallen (literally) for a handyman.

      Credit: MGM

    • "Bird on a Wire"

      Goldie Hawn and Mel Gibson in the 1990 action comedy "Bird on a Wire."

      Credit: Universal Pictures

    • "Deceived"

      In the 1991 thriller "Deceived," Goldie Hawn played a woman who begins to suspect her husband is a fraud - a killer who has taken the identity of his victim.

      Credit: Buena Vista Pictures

    • "Crisscross"

      Goldie Hawn as a single mother, and David Arnott as her son, in the 1992 drama, "Crisscross."

      Credit: MGM/UA

    • "Death Becomes Her"

      In Robert Zemeckis' black comedy "Death Becomes Her" (1992), Goldie Hawn played the fiancee of a plastic surgeon (Bruce Willis) who dumps her for an actress played by Meryl Streep. Their rivalry takes a supernatural turn with a potion promising eternal youth.

      Credit: Universal Pictures

    • Academy Awards

      Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn arrive at the Vanity Fair post-Oscar bash at Morton's in West Hollywood, Calif., March 25, 1996.

      Credit: AP Photo/Rene Macura

    • "The First Wives Club"

      Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler attend the world premiere of their movie "The First Wives Club" at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, Sept.16, 1996.

      Credit: AP Photo/Frank Wiese

    • "Everyone Says I Love You"

      Goldie Hawn performs an aerial pas de deux with Woody Allen along the Seine in Paris in the romantic comedy "Everyone Says I Love You" (1996).

      Credit: Miramax

    • Hasty Pudding Honors

      Actress Goldie Hawn receives a kiss from Harvard University students Dan Ring, left, and Jason Mills during the annual Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year 1999 parade in Cambridge, Mass., Feb. 11, 1999. 

      Hawn was the winner of the annual Hasty Pudding Award.

      Credit: STEVEN SENNE/AP Photo

    • "The Out-of-Towners"

      As unlucky tourists visiting New York, Steve Martin and Goldie Hawn find themselves in a pickle, in full view of diners at Central Park's Tavern on the Green, in the comedy "The Out-of-Towners" (1999).

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • "The Banger Sisters"

      Susan Sarandon and Goldie Hawn are old friends who find, upon reuniting, they have gone in very different directions in life, in the comedy "The Banger Sisters" (2002).

      Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures

    • New York CIty

      Goldie Hawn and daughter Kate Hudson attend the New York premiere of "Nine" on Dec. 15, 2009, in New York.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    • Cannes Film Festival

      Actress Goldie Hawn speaks onstage during the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 64th Cannes Film Festival, in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, May 19, 2011.

      Credit: AP Photo/Francois Mori

    • Nerd Prom

      Goldie Hawn attends the 98th Annual White House Correspondents Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 28, 2012, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

    • Hollywood Walk of Fame

      Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell attend a ceremony honoring the couple with side-by-side stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, May 4, 2017, in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Richard Shotwell/AP Photo

    • "Snatched"

      In the comedy "Snatched" (2017), Goldie Hawn's first feature film in 15 years, she stars with Amy Schumer as a mother and daughter who are kidnapped during a South American vacation.

      Credit: 20th Century Fox

    • "Snatched"

      Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn and Goldie's daughter Kate Hudson arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Snatched" at the Regency Village Theatre on May 10, 2017. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP Photo

    • Portrait

      A 1997 portrait of Goldie Hawn in New York.

      Credit: AP Photo/Wyatt Counts