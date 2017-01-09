Golden Globes 2017 red carpet

-
Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner
Amy Adams (L) and Jeremy Renner attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017.
Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters
-
Felicity Huffman
Felicity Huffman attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Questlove
Questlove arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Jay Duplass and Gwendoline Christie
Jay Duplass and Gwendoline Christie attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Lily Collins
Lily Collins attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Lola Kirke
Lola Kirke attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Trevante Rhodes
Trevante Rhodes attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Nancy O'Dell
Nancy O’Dell arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on January 8, 2017.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Natalie Morales
“Today” Show anchor Natalie Morales arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Kathryn Han
athryn Han attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Tracee Ellis Ross
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Jill Soloway
Writer/director Jill Soloway attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Simon Helberg and Jocelyn Towne
Simon Helberg (R) and Jocelyn Towne attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett
Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Riz Ahmed
Riz Ahmed attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Iggy Pop
Singer Iggy Pop attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Regina King
Regina King attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Tony Hale
Tony Hale arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017.
Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters
-
Bob Odenkirk and wife Naomi
Actor Bob Odenkirk and wife, Naomi, arrive at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017.
Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters
-
Tony Hale
Tony Hale attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Kenneth Lonergan and J. Smith-Cameron
Playwright Kenneth Lonergan and actress J. Smith-Cameron arrive at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017.
Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters
-
Joel Edgerton
Actor Joel Edgerton arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017.
Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters
-
Dax Shepard
Dax Shepard attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Ruth Negga
Ruth Negga arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017.
Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters
-
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet
Sarah Paulson (L) and Amanda Peet attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Milo Ventimiglia
Milo Ventimiglia attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Judith Light
Judith Light attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Janelle Monae
Musician/Actress Janelle Monae attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Sunny Pawar
Sunny Pawar attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Brad Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Brad Hall and actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Issa Rae
Issa Rae attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Brie Larson
Brie Larson attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Busy Philipps
Busy Philipps attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Riley Keough
Riley Keough attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Carrie Underwood
Singer Carrie Underwood attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Michael Keaton
Michael Keaton attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Matt Bomer
Matt Bomer attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Connie Britton
Connie Britton attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
John Travolta
John Travolta attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Laura Dern
Laura Dern attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon
Luciana Barroso and actor Matt Damon attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Emma Stone
Emma Stone attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
Chris Hemsworth (R) and model Elsa Pataky attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Dev Patel and Laurence Fishburne
Dev Patel and Laurence Fishburne attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Gillian Anderson
Gillian Anderson attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Rachel Bloom
Rachel Bloom attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Musician Keith Urban and actress Nicole Kidman attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Donald Glover
Donald Glover attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Goldie Hawn
Goldie Hawn attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Winona Ryder
Winona Ryder attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds (L) and Blake Lively attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Blake Lively
Blake Lively attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images