Golden Globes 2017 red carpet

    • Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner

      Amy Adams (L) and Jeremy Renner attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Click through to see more photos of stars on the red carpet. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Mandy Moore

      Mandy Moore arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017. 

      Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters

    • Felicity Huffman

      Felicity Huffman attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Questlove

      Questlove arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

    • Jay Duplass and Gwendoline Christie

      Jay Duplass and Gwendoline Christie attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Angela Bassett

      Angela Bassett attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe

      Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Lily Collins

      Lily Collins attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Emily Ratajkowski

      Emily Ratajkowski attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Tracee Ellis Ross

      Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

      Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

    • Lola Kirke

      Lola Kirke attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Trevante Rhodes

      Trevante Rhodes attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Gwendoline Christie

      Gwendoline Christie attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Nancy O'Dell

      Nancy O’Dell arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on January 8, 2017.  

      Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

    • Natalie Morales

      “Today” Show anchor Natalie Morales arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

      Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

    • Kathryn Han

      athryn Han attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Tracee Ellis Ross

      Actress Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.  

      Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

    • Jill Soloway

      Writer/director Jill Soloway attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Simon Helberg and Jocelyn Towne

      Simon Helberg (R) and Jocelyn Towne attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett

      Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Felicity Jones

      Felicity Jones attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Millie Bobby Brown

      Millie Bobby Brown attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Riz Ahmed

      Riz Ahmed attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Iggy Pop

      Singer Iggy Pop attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Regina King

      Regina King attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Kristen Bell

      Kristen Bell attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Tony Hale

      Tony Hale arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. 

      Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters

    • Bob Odenkirk and wife Naomi

      Actor Bob Odenkirk and wife, Naomi, arrive at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. 

      Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters

    • Tony Hale

      Tony Hale attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Kenneth Lonergan and J. Smith-Cameron

      Playwright Kenneth Lonergan and actress J. Smith-Cameron arrive at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017. 

      Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters

    • Joel Edgerton

      Actor Joel Edgerton arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. 

      Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters

    • Dax Shepard

      Dax Shepard attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Ruth Negga

      Ruth Negga arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017. 

      Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters

    • Natalie Portman

      Natalie Portman attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet

      Sarah Paulson (L) and Amanda Peet attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Justin Timberlake

      Justin Timberlake attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Octavia Spencer

      Octavia Spencer attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Milo Ventimiglia

      Milo Ventimiglia attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Maisie Williams

      Maisie Williams attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Thandie Newton

      Thandie Newton attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Judith Light

      Judith Light attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Janelle Monae

      Musician/Actress Janelle Monae attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Drew Barrymore

      Drew Barrymore attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Michelle Williams

      Michelle Williams attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Zoe Saldana

      Zoe Saldana attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Anna Kendrick

      Anna Kendrick attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Sunny Pawar

      Sunny Pawar attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Brad Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

      Brad Hall and actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Jessica Biel

      Jessica Biel attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Issa Rae

      Issa Rae attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Brie Larson

      Brie Larson attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Busy Philipps

      Busy Philipps attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Riley Keough

      Riley Keough attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Carrie Underwood

      Singer Carrie Underwood attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Michael Keaton

      Michael Keaton attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Matt Bomer

      Matt Bomer attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Connie Britton

      Connie Britton attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Sofia Vergara

      Sofia Vergara attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • John Travolta

      John Travolta attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Laura Dern

      Laura Dern attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

      Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon

      Luciana Barroso and actor Matt Damon attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Emma Stone

      Emma Stone attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

      Chris Hemsworth (R) and model Elsa Pataky attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Dev Patel and Laurence Fishburne

      Dev Patel and Laurence Fishburne attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Gillian Anderson

      Gillian Anderson attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Rachel Bloom

      Rachel Bloom attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

      Musician Keith Urban and actress Nicole Kidman attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Donald Glover

      Donald Glover attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Evan Rachel Wood

      Evan Rachel Wood attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Goldie Hawn

      Goldie Hawn attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Winona Ryder

      Winona Ryder attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Kerry Washington

      Kerry Washington attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

      Ryan Reynolds (L) and Blake Lively attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Blake Lively

      Blake Lively attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Heidi Klum

      Heidi Klum attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images