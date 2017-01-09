The all new
Golden Globes 2017 highlights

    • Jimmy Fallon

      Host Jimmy Fallon presents during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017.

      Click through to see more photos from the big night. 

      Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Reuters

    • Questlove

      Questlove performs during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017.

      Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Reuters

    • Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

      Executive producer and actor Donald Glover accepts the award for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy for “Atlanta” during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. 

      Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Reuters

    • Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Priyanka Chopra

      Jeffrey Dean Morgan (L) and Priyanka Chopra present during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, January 8, 2017. 

      Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Reuters

    • Best Actress, Comedy TV Series

      Tracee Ellis Ross holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress In a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for “black-ish” during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017.  

      Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Reuters

    • Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore

      Timothy Olyphant (L) and Drew Barrymore present during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017.  

      Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Reuters

    • Best Original Score, Motion Picture

      Justin Hurwitz holds his award for Best Original Score, Motion Picture for “La La Land” during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017.  

      Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Reuters

    • Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon

      Nicole Kidman (L) and Reese Witherspoon present during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017.  

      Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Reuters

    • Best Actress, Limited TV Series

      Actress Sarah Paulson holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress In a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV for “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017.  

      Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Reuters

    • Best TV Limited Series

      Executive Producer Nina Jacobson accepts the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV for “The People v. O.J. Simpson”: American Crime Story” during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017. 

      Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Reuters

    • Vince Vaughn

      Vince Vaughn presents during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017. 

      Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Reuters

    • Best Actor, Musical or Comedy Film

      Actor Ryan Gosling holds his award for Best Actor, Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for “La La Land” during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017. 

      Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Reuters