Golden Globes 2017 highlights

Host Jimmy Fallon presents during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017.
Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Reuters
Questlove
Questlove performs during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017.
Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Reuters
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Executive producer and actor Donald Glover accepts the award for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy for “Atlanta” during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017.
Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Reuters
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Priyanka Chopra
Jeffrey Dean Morgan (L) and Priyanka Chopra present during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, January 8, 2017.
Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Reuters
Best Actress, Comedy TV Series
Tracee Ellis Ross holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress In a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for “black-ish” during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017.
Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Reuters
Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore
Timothy Olyphant (L) and Drew Barrymore present during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017.
Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Reuters
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz holds his award for Best Original Score, Motion Picture for “La La Land” during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017.
Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Reuters
Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon
Nicole Kidman (L) and Reese Witherspoon present during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017.
Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Reuters
Best Actress, Limited TV Series
Actress Sarah Paulson holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress In a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV for “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017.
Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Reuters
Best TV Limited Series
Executive Producer Nina Jacobson accepts the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV for “The People v. O.J. Simpson”: American Crime Story” during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017.
Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Reuters
Justin Hurwitz (L-R), Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul accept the award for Best Original Score, Motion Picture for “La La Land” during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017.
Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Reuters
Vince Vaughn
Vince Vaughn presents during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017.
Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Reuters
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy Film
Actor Ryan Gosling holds his award for Best Actor, Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for “La La Land” during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017.