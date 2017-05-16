Drag Queen Story Hour at NYC library

Back
    Next
    • Drag Queen Story Hour at NYC library
    • Drag Queen Story Hour at NYC library
    • Drag Queen Story Hour at NYC library
    • Drag Queen Story Hour at NYC library
    • Drag Queen Story Hour at NYC library
    • Drag Queen Story Hour at NYC library
    • Drag Queen Story Hour at NYC library
    • Drag Queen Story Hour at NYC library

    • Regaling an audience

      It takes a certain something to be a good storyteller: enthusiasm, timing and a flair for the dramatic. Performers at a children's story hour at a New York City library have all that and then some -- they're drag queens.

      About once a month since last fall, the Brooklyn Public Library has been presenting Drag Queen Story Hour, where performers with names such as Lil Miss Hot Mess and Ona Louise regale an audience of young children and their parents.

      In this Saturday, May 13, 2017 photo, Lil Miss Hot Mess reads to children during the Feminist Press' presentation of Drag Queen Story Hour! at the Park Slope Branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, in New York.

      Credit: Mary Altaffer/AP

    • Lil Miss Hot Mess

      There's even a drag-queen version of "Wheels on the Bus" in which Lil Miss Hot Mess sings of hips that go "swish, swish, swish" and heels that go "higher, higher, higher."

      "Drag queens and children don't usually get together, which I think is a shame and one of the benefits of a program like this," Lil Miss Hot Mess said while putting on an outfit that included a silver sequin dress with rainbows, blue and silver glitter eyeshadow and an enormous wig of curly blond hair. The Associated Press agreed not to use the performer's legal name because of fears of harassment.

      "It's great that it teaches them self-acceptance in a very general way," she said of the program, which got its start in San Francisco.

      In this photo, Lil Miss Hot Mess hands out paper crowns to the children after reading.

      Credit: Mary Altaffer/AP

    • Comparing outfits

      At the most recent story hour, children ranging from infants to preschoolers heard about Penelope the hippo, the main character in "You're Wearing THAT to School?!" by Lynn Plourde, which explores ideas of fitting in versus standing out. The children got up and danced and ended the session wearing paper crowns. 

      Kesa Huey and Sarah Baratti were among the parents who brought their children to the event, and they were glad they did. 

      "I think we're just looking for exposure to positive role models in as many forms as possible," Huey said. 

      Baratti said she had taken her daughter to a previous drag queen story hour, and when she asked the girl if she wanted to go again, it "didn't take a lot of convincing." 

      In this photo, Lil Miss Hot Mess compares outfits with 2-year-old Eva McInnes after reading to children.

      Credit: Mary Altaffer/AP

    • Children watch Lil Miss Hot Mess

      Something like this program "could be a really positive model for kids," especially since kids in the preschool age range are open to the idea of dressing up and fantasy, said Christia Spears Brown, a professor of developmental psychology at the University of Kentucky.

      It "ultimately provides children with a really flexible model of gender," Spears Brown said.

      "And that mental flexibility about gender will benefit all kids, regardless of how gender-typical they themselves are," she said. 

      In this photo, children watch Lil Miss Hot Mess read to them.

      Credit: Mary Altaffer/AP

    • Largely positive response

      The response has been largely positive, said Kat Savage, a children's librarian with the Brooklyn Public Library. She said the readers select the books they want to read, though the library does maintain lists of suggested books for a range of topics.

      And for those who don't approve?

      "We just tell people: 'If it's not for you, you don't have to come,'" she said. 

      Credit: Mary Altaffer/AP

    • Performer applies makeup

      In this photo, a performer applies makeup at home before transforming into his drag queen persona, Lil Miss Hot Mess, for an appearance reading to children at the Park Slope Branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, in New York. 

      The performer declined to provide his legal name.

      Credit: Mary Altaffer/AP

    • Transforming

      The performer applies makeup at home while transforming into his drag queen persona, Lil Miss Hot Mess.

      Credit: Mary Altaffer/AP

    • False eyelashes

      Lil Miss Hot Mess prepares to apply false eyelashes while getting ready at home before reading to children.

      The Associated Press contributed to this report.

      Credit: Mary Altaffer/AP