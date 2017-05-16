Drag Queen Story Hour at NYC library

At the most recent story hour, children ranging from infants to preschoolers heard about Penelope the hippo, the main character in "You're Wearing THAT to School?!" by Lynn Plourde, which explores ideas of fitting in versus standing out. The children got up and danced and ended the session wearing paper crowns.
Kesa Huey and Sarah Baratti were among the parents who brought their children to the event, and they were glad they did.
"I think we're just looking for exposure to positive role models in as many forms as possible," Huey said.
Baratti said she had taken her daughter to a previous drag queen story hour, and when she asked the girl if she wanted to go again, it "didn't take a lot of convincing."
In this photo, Lil Miss Hot Mess compares outfits with 2-year-old Eva McInnes after reading to children.