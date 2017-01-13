Dance photographer Martha Swope 1928-2017

-
"The Four Seasons"
Suzanne Farrell, choreographer Jerome Robbins and Patricia McBride, pictured during rehearsals for the New York City Ballet’s “The Four Seasons” (1979). Photographed by Martha Swope.
Swope, who died on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at age 88, was a legendary documentarian of ballet and the Broadway stage. For nearly four decades she photographed the leading dancers, choreographers and stars in the performing arts - and would be honored with a Tony Award herself.
By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Merrily We Roll Along"
Pictured: A contact sheet showing director Hal Prince and actors auditioning for the stage production “Merrily We Roll Along” (1980).
A ballet enthusiast, Martha Swope aspired to a career as a dancer. But an invitation by choreographer Jerome Robbins to bring a camera to rehearsals for the Broadway musical “West Side Story” in 1957 would put her career on a different trajectory.
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"West Side Story"
Choreographer Jerome Robbins (foreground) directs chorus members during a rehearsal of “West Side Story” (1957).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"West Side Story"
Chita Rivera and dancers are pictured during rehearsals for the musical “West Side Story” (1957).
After one of Swope’s “West Side Story” photos was published in Life magazine, the former ballet dancer focused on a new vocation.
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Agon"
Choreographer George Balanchine (fourth from right), composer Igor Stravinsky (third from right), with friend Lucy Davidova (second from right) attend a rehearsal of the New York City Ballet production of “Agon” (1957). In foreground is dancer Francis Russell.
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Afternoon of a Faun"
Allegra Kent, rehearsing the New York City Ballet’s production of “Afternoon of a Faun” (1958). Choreography by Jerome Robbins.
Martha Swope became an official photographer for the New York City Ballet and for Martha Graham’s company, going into rehearsal studios and on stage to capture the ephemeral artistry, grace, sweat, toil and radiance of dance.
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Swan Lake"
The New York City Ballet production of “Swan Lake,” with Allegra Kent (1958). Choreography by George Balanchine.
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
George Balanchine
George Balanchine and Violette Verdy rehearse, as three other dancers look on, in this photo from the 1960s.
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Raymonda Variations"
The New York City Ballet production of “Raymonda Variations” (1964), featuring Andre Prokovsky. Choreography by George Balanchine.
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
George Balanchine
George Balanchine rehearses members of the New York City Ballet Company for “Apollo” (1965).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Agon"
Suzanne Farrell and Arthur Mitchell, in the New York City Ballet production of “Agon,” with choreography by George Balanchine (1965).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Apollo"
Choreographer George Balanchine works with New York City Ballet dancers Robert Rodham and Sara Leland during a rehearsal for “Apollo” (1965).
“I always loved photographing rehearsals because it is during that process that real creativity occurs,” Swope said in 2012.
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Apollo"
Renee Estopinal performs in the New York City Ballet production of “Apollo” (1969). Choreography by George Balanchine.
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"The Nutcracker"
A studio portrait of Gloria Govrin from the New York City Ballet production of George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” (1965).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Don Quixote"
Dance 3, looks 10: A horse is ridden into the rehearsal studio by George Balanchine, for the ballet “Don Quixote” (1965).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
Merce Cunningham
Choreographer Merce Cunningham is photographed at a rehearsal of his 1966 work “Summerspace.” In the background are Carol Sumner, Sara Leland, Patricia Neary, Kay Mazzo, Anthony Blum and Deni Lamont.
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Summerspace"
Merce Cunningham and Patricia Neary rehearse “Summerspace” (1966).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Glinkaiana"
George Balanchine and Patricia McBride, during a rehearsal for the New York City Ballet production of “Glinkaiana” (1967).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"1776"
David Cryer, in the role of Edward Rutledge, with other cast members from the Broadway musical “1776” (1969).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Who Cares?"
Patricia McBride and Jacques d’Amboise rehearse for the New York City Ballet production of “Who Cares?” with choreography by George Balanchine (1970).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Antigone"
Actress Martha Henry in a scene from the Repertory Theatre of Lincoln Center production of “Antigone” (1971).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Scenes de Ballet"
Patricia McBride performs in the New York City Ballet production of “Scenes de Ballet,” featuring choreography by John Taras (1972).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Dybbuk"
The New York City Ballet production of “Dybbuk” (1974), with Patricia McBride and Helgi Tomasson. Choreography by Jerome Robbins.
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Dybbuk"
The New York City Ballet production of “Dybbuk” (1974), with Patricia McBride and Helgi Tomasson. Choreography by Jerome Robbins.
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"The Act"
Barry Nelson, Liza Minnelli and Arnold Soboloff in a scene from the Broadway musical “The Act” (1977).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Stars and Stripes"
Mikhail Baryshnikov rehearses George Balanchine’s “Stars and Stripes” (1978).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Dracula"
Actor Raul Julia is pictured on the monochromatic set of Edward Gorey in the Broadway play “Dracula” (1978).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Ain't Misbehavin'"
From left: Armelia McQueen, Nell Carter, Charlaine Woodard and Ken Page in a scene from the Broadway musical “Ain’t Misbehavin” (1978).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Apollo"
Heather Watts and Mikhail Baryshnikov, in the New York City Ballet production of “Apollo,” with choreography by George Balanchine (1979).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Richard III"
Al Pacino in a scene from the Broadway revival of Shakespeare’s “Richard III” (1979).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Evita"
Director Harold Prince rehearses Patti LuPone for the Broadway musical “Evita” (1979).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Evita"
Mandy Patinkin as Che Guevera and Patti LuPone as Eva Peron in a scene from the Broadway musical “Evita” (1979).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Alice in Concert"
Composer Elizabeth Swados and actress Meryl Streep share the stage with a flamingo, on the set of the New York Shakespeare Festival’s production of “Alice in Concert” (1980).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"42nd Street"
A scene from the Broadway musical “42nd Street” (1980).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Woman of the Year"
Lauren Bacall and cast in rehearsal for the musical, “Woman of the Year” (1981).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Cats"
Choreographer Gillian Lynne puts dancers through their paces in rehearsal for the stage production “Cats” (1982).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Cats"
Cynthia Onrubia as Victoria, in a scene from the Broadway musical “Cats” (1982).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Nine"
Anita Morris as Carla in a scene from the Broadway musical “Nine” (1982).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Shirley MacLaine on Broadway"
Shirley MacLaine in a scene from her show “Shirley MacLaine on Broadway” (1984).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Swan Lake"
The New York City Ballet production of “Swan Lake” featuring Maria Calegari, with choreography by George Balanchine (1984).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Biloxi Blues"
Matthew Broderick and Bill Sadler in rehearsal for the Neil SImon comedy “Biloxi Blues” (1985).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Song and Dance"
Bernadette Peters and Christopher D’Amboise from the Broadway musical “Song and Dance” (1985).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Danny and the Deep Blue Sea"
June Stein and John Turturro in “Danny and the Deep Blue Sea” (1984).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
"Burn This"
Marshall W. Mason directs actors Joan Allen and John Malkovich for the Broadway play “Burn This” by Lanford Wilson (1987).
Credit: Martha Swope Collection/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
-
Martha Swope
Honoree Martha Swope attends the 2004 Tony Honors for Excellence In Theatre luncheon at Tavern on the Green October 26, 2004 in New York City.
The New York Times reported that Martha Swope died on Thursday, January 12, 2017. She was 88.
By CBS News.com senior producer David Morgan
Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty Images