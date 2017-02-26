Christian Siriano's red carpet looks

    • Kacey Musgraves

      Kacey Musgraves (with Ruston Kelly), wearing a custom tulle lavender gown by Christian Siriano, at the 50th annual CMA Awards, November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. 

      When it comes to fashion, one name that’s trending this awards season is Christian Siriano, a designer who hasn’t been afraid to take risks. His designs were worn by three stars at this year’s Golden Globe Awards, and by nine stars at the Emmys last September.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • New York Fashion Week

      Models walk the runaway for the Christian Siriano collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2017. 

      The 31-year-old designer, who became the youngest winner on “Project Runway,” is celebrated for creating fashions for all shapes and sizes of women. “I always think it’s just really important to show a kind of diverse group of women, to really show that anyone can wear these clothes. That’s the best part. It’s as simple as that.”

      Credit: Slaven Vlasic, Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

    • Christian Siriano with Serena Altschul

      “My mom was a size 16 and my sister was a size 2 ballet dancer,” Siriano told CBS News’ Serena Altschul. “So to me having the two extremes [was] normal, it wasn’t strange, it wasn’t different.

      “I can’t imagine having a show or having a collection and that my mom wouldn’t be able to buy something, as well as my sister, as well as a friend. That just doesn’t make sense to me.”

      Credit: CBS News

    • Shailene Woodley

      Actress Shailene Woodley poses for a portrait during the 2008 American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 23, 2008 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Michael Caulfield/Getty Images

    • Veronica Webb

      Model Veronica Webb wears a one-shoulder Christian Siriano gown at the American Ballet Theatre’s 2009 Fall Gala at Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center on October 7, 2009 in New York City.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Christina Hendricks

      Christina Hendricks poses in the press room at the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 17, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      “She was one of my first major, major red carpet moments, nominated for ‘Mad Men’ [which] could not have been a bigger show,” Siriano said. “She was also a different body type than people were used to on the red carpet. And we got a lot of hate on that dress. Tons of hate. People hated it. People loved it, but people were very judgmental.

      And what was wrong with it? “I don’t know. [One quote was], ‘Don’t put a big girl in a big dress.’ Which means whatever that means. But a powerful dress, something that, you know, was maybe not simple and demure. Maybe it was loud. And it had ruffles. And it was peach. And it was all these things that went against the norm of what that woman should wear. That was insane to me. I was like, ‘Are you crazy?’ So we just kept doing it. It was fabulous. The gowns got more exuberant as the years went on.”

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Taylor Swift

      The dress he designed for Taylor Swift to wear in a 2011 Wonderstruck fragrance ad proved to be an astounding success. “That dress people hated until she wore,” Siriano said. Then, “it was one of, like, my most praised dresses. I think that dress still sells, which is crazy.”

      Credit: Wonderstruck

    • Solange Knowles

      Singer Solange Knowles attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. 

      CBS News’ Serena Altschul asked, “For the Oscars, that’s it, right? Is there anything bigger?”

      “It is a big moment,” Siriano replied. “Because so many people watch and so many people judge.

      “There’s a lot of red carpet commentary. Some unwanted!” he laughed.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Neve Campbell

      Actress Neve Campbell arrives for the 68th Emmy Awards on September 18, 2016 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, wearing a black strapless trumpet gown with lace applique. She was one of nine stars who attended the Emmys wearing Siriano.

      Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

    • Anna Chlumsky

      Actress Anna Chlumsky attends the 68th Emmy Awards with a pink textured gown and cape. 

      Siriano said, “Sometimes sadly it’s the first question asked more than anything: ‘Who are you wearing?’ Which I’m sure is frustrating for them. But for me it’s great.”

      Why “sadly”? “Because I’m sure that that can be frustrating to an extent for an actress. But at the end of the day, that’s our society. That’s what we’re in. We’re visual. So people get asked that first question.”

      Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

    • Kathy Bates

      Actress Kathy Bates arrives for the 68th Emmy Awards on September 18, 2016 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. 

      “When I dressed Kathy Bates, she was so appreciative, because she knew that -- someone like her, you know, she’s a different size. She’s an older woman. I hope she picked me because of the other people we were dressing. So yeah, it’s kind of a spiral effect.”

      Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

    • Maura Tierney

      Actress Maura Tierney attends the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards with a silk tea-length dress with floral appliques, from Siriano’s resort collection.  

      “What’s it like seeing one of your beautiful dresses walking down the red carpet?” Altschul asked Siriano.

      “It definitely feels good, because it’s my craft, my form of art that I put out into the world for people to judge. I mean, fashion is quite a lot of work. I always say that when someone’s wearing it, it’s like they chose it. They like it. So then it feels good that someone else likes your work, whoever that is. That’s the best part.”

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Lauren Adams

      Actress Lauren Adams, in a peach column gown, attends the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Niecy Nash

      Comedian Niecy Nash attends HBO’s Official 2016 Emmy After-Party at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, Calif. 

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Michelle Obama

      First lady Michelle Obama walks on stage on the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 25, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pa.

      “What people talk about is always the things that are loud and in your face,” Siriano said. “But I think why that worked so well [was], because of the historic night, her speech, everything that it encompassed about being just what it was, it was about letting her be powerful but still elegant.”

      Credit: Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

    • Angela Bassett

      Actress Angela Bassett attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Wearing a pink flounce off-the-shoulder gown from Siriano’s Spring 2017 collection, Bassett was one of three stars who wore Siriano to the Globes this year. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Rachel Bloom

      Actress Rachel Bloom, in a custom beaded lace gown, attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

      “It’s always interesting to see what they pick and choose, or what they’re interested in,” Siriano said. “I mean, some years it’s all about being so sexy. And some it’s about being glamorous and feminine. And it changes. But the range is all over the place.”

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Issa Rae

      Actress Issa Rae arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. She wore a custom white long-sleeve beaded gown. 

      Siriano said, “I’m an average person getting up, going to work every day, has a hard time picking out what jacket they’re gonna wear. So imagine this person, a million times more pressure.”

      Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

    • Ali Larter

      Actress Ali Larter arrives at the premiere of “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” at the Regal L.A. Live Theatres on January 23, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Viola Davis

      Viola Davis attends the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 23, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

              
      By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan

      Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images