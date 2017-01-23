Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world

Scarlett Johansson attends the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Sophia Bush
Sophia Bush looked excited to see Gloria Steinem at the Women’s March in Washington, DC. The actress was a vocal Hillary Clinton supporter on social media throughout the election.
Credit: Sophia Bush/Instagram
Katy Perry
Katy Perry also posed for a photo with Gloria Steinem at the Women’s March in Washington, DC.
Credit: Katy Perry/Instagram
Alec Baldwin and Cher
Alec Baldwin and Cher participated in the Women’s March in Washington, DC.
Credit: Cher/Instagram
Emma Watson
Emma Watson attends the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Michael Moore
Michael Moore speaks onstage at the rally at the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer speaks onstage during the rally at the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae speaks onstage the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz attends the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
America Ferrera
America Ferrera speaks onstage at the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd attends the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain attends the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Amy Schumer and Madonna
Amy Schumer and Madonna speak onstage during the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys speaks onstage at the rally at the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Janet Mock
Janet Mock speaks onstage at the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Rebecca Hall
British actress Rebecca Hall addresses the crowd outside The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square during the Women’s March on January 21, 2017 in London, England.
Credit: Jack Taylor/Getty Images
Ian McKellen
Sir Ian McKellen said the Women’s March in London was the longest demonstration he had ever participated in.
Credit: Ian McKellen/Twitter
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens attends the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus speaks onstage at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Helen Hunt
Helen Hunt attends the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Jennifer Grey
Jennifer Grey speaks onstage at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis speaks onstage at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Angelica Huston
Angelica Huston attends the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
The Edge
The Edge performs onstage at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato speaks onstage at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox speaks onstage at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Rowan Blanchard
Rowan Blanchard attends the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Kesha
Kesha and her mother, Pebe Sebert, attend the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Juliette Lewis
Musician/actress Juliette Lewis performs onstage at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Rufus Wainwright
Musician Rufus Wainwright performs onstage at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross, Alfre Woodard and Yara Shahidi
Tracee Ellis Ross, Alfre Woodard and Yara Shahidi speak onstage at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus attends the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Jane Fonda and James Franco
Jane Fonda and James Franco attend the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Regina Spektor
Singer Regina Spektor performs onstage at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Pink and family
Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, attended the Women’s March in Los Angeles with their two children in tow.
Credit: Pink/Instagram
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore joined Jane Fonda and Katherine Schwarzenegger at the Women’s March in Los Angeles. She wrote on Instagram, “What a way to celebrate the collective energy of so many people unwilling to sit idly by.”
Credit: Mandy Moore/Instagram
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand speaks onstage at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Rosanna Arquette
Rosanna Arquette speaks onstage at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman speaks onstage at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
John Legend
John Legend during the Women’s March on Main Street Park City on January 21, 2017 in Park City, Utah.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Laurie David
Laurie David speaks during the Women’s March on Main Street Park City on January 21, 2017 in Park City, Utah.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Chelsea Handler
Chelsea Handler participates in the Women’s March on Main Street Park City on January 21, 2017 in Park City, Utah.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Connie Britton
Connie Britton participated in the Women’s March from Sundance in Park City. She wrote on Instagram, “Wowowow. Peaceful protest around the world. The energy merging us all together was palpable as we marched! Healing, unity, hope, regeneration. Today is a powerful reference point. Forward.”
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Mary McCormack and Charlize Theron
Mary McCormack and Charlize Theron attend the Women’s March on Main Street Park City on January 21, 2017 in Park City, Utah.