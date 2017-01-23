The all new
CBS News App for Android® for iPad® for iPhone®
Fully redesigned. Featuring CBSN, 24/7 live news. Get the App

Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world

Back
    Next
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world
    • Celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world

    • Scarlett Johansson

      Scarlett Johansson attends the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.

      Click through to see more stars who participated in Women’s Marches around the world. 

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Sophia Bush

      Sophia Bush looked excited to see Gloria Steinem at the Women’s March in Washington, DC. The actress was a vocal Hillary Clinton supporter on social media throughout the election. 

      Credit: Sophia Bush/Instagram

    • Katy Perry

      Katy Perry also posed for a photo with Gloria Steinem at the Women’s March in Washington, DC. 

      Credit: Katy Perry/Instagram

    • Alec Baldwin and Cher

      Alec Baldwin and Cher participated in the Women’s March in Washington, DC.

      Credit: Cher/Instagram

    • Emma Watson

      Emma Watson attends the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. 

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Michael Moore

      Michael Moore speaks onstage at the rally at the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Amy Schumer

      Amy Schumer speaks onstage during the rally at the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.  

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Janelle Monae

      Janelle Monae speaks onstage the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. 

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Chloe Grace Moretz

      Chloe Grace Moretz attends the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.  

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • America Ferrera

      America Ferrera speaks onstage at the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. 

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Ashley Judd

      Ashley Judd attends the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. 

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Jessica Chastain

      Jessica Chastain attends the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. 

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Amy Schumer and Madonna

      Amy Schumer and Madonna speak onstage during the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Alicia Keys

      Alicia Keys speaks onstage at the rally at the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. 

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Janet Mock

      Janet Mock speaks onstage at the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. 

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Rebecca Hall

      British actress Rebecca Hall addresses the crowd outside The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square during the Women’s March on January 21, 2017 in London, England.  

      Credit: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

    • Ian McKellen

      Sir Ian McKellen said the Women’s March in London was the longest demonstration he had ever participated in. 

      Credit: Ian McKellen/Twitter

    • Vanessa Hudgens

      Vanessa Hudgens attends the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Julia Louis-Dreyfus

      Julia Louis-Dreyfus speaks onstage at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Helen Hunt

      Helen Hunt attends the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Jennifer Grey

      Jennifer Grey speaks onstage at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Jamie Lee Curtis

      Jamie Lee Curtis speaks onstage at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Angelica Huston

      Angelica Huston attends the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • The Edge

      The Edge performs onstage at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Demi Lovato

      Demi Lovato speaks onstage at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Laverne Cox

      Laverne Cox speaks onstage at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Rowan Blanchard

      Rowan Blanchard attends the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Kesha

      Kesha and her mother, Pebe Sebert, attend the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Juliette Lewis

      Musician/actress Juliette Lewis performs onstage at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Rufus Wainwright

      Musician Rufus Wainwright performs onstage at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Tracee Ellis Ross, Alfre Woodard and Yara Shahidi

      Tracee Ellis Ross, Alfre Woodard and Yara Shahidi speak onstage at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Miley Cyrus

      Miley Cyrus attends the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Jane Fonda and James Franco

      Jane Fonda and James Franco attend the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Regina Spektor

      Singer Regina Spektor performs onstage at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Pink and family

      Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, attended the Women’s March in Los Angeles with their two children in tow. 

      Credit: Pink/Instagram

    • Mandy Moore

      Mandy Moore joined Jane Fonda and Katherine Schwarzenegger at the Women’s March in Los Angeles. She wrote on Instagram, “What a way to celebrate the collective energy of so many people unwilling to sit idly by.”

      Credit: Mandy Moore/Instagram

    • Barbra Streisand

      Barbra Streisand speaks onstage at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Rosanna Arquette

      Rosanna Arquette speaks onstage at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Natalie Portman

      Natalie Portman speaks onstage at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • John Legend

      John Legend during the Women’s March on Main Street Park City on January 21, 2017 in Park City, Utah. 

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Laurie David

      Laurie David speaks during the Women’s March on Main Street Park City on January 21, 2017 in Park City, Utah. 

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Chelsea Handler

      Chelsea Handler participates in the Women’s March on Main Street Park City on January 21, 2017 in Park City, Utah. 

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Connie Britton

      Connie Britton participated in the Women’s March from Sundance in Park City. She wrote on Instagram, “Wowowow. Peaceful protest around the world. The energy merging us all together was palpable as we marched! Healing, unity, hope, regeneration. Today is a powerful reference point. Forward.”

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Mary McCormack and Charlize Theron

      Mary McCormack and Charlize Theron attend the Women’s March on Main Street Park City on January 21, 2017 in Park City, Utah.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images