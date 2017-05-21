BMW's Art Cars

In 1975 Herve Poulain, a racing enthusiast and art lover, persuaded sculptor and mobile artist Alexander Calder to paint German automaker BMW's entry at Le Mans. The car was pulled out part-way of the 24-hour French road race due to a defective prop shaft, but it has continued as a display piece - effectively one of Calder's last artworks before his death in 1976.
It also launched a tradition that BMW continues to this day, with the recent unveiling of the 19th addition to the BMW Art Car series.