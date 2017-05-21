BMW's Art Cars

    • Alexander Calder

      In 1975 Herve Poulain, a racing enthusiast and art lover, persuaded sculptor and mobile artist Alexander Calder to paint German automaker BMW's entry at Le Mans. The car was pulled out part-way of the 24-hour French road race due to a defective prop shaft, but it has continued as a display piece - effectively one of Calder's last artworks before his death in 1976.

      It also launched a tradition that BMW continues to this day, with the recent unveiling of the 19th addition to the BMW Art Car series. 

      Credit: BMW Group

    • Alexander Calder

      The Alexander Calder 1975 BMW 3.0 CSL.

      Credit: Vanessa Rogers/BMW Group

    • Alexander Calder

      The Alexander Calder BMW Art Car.

      Credit: Jim Sulley/BMW Group

    • Frank Stella

      The second artist to decorate a BMW Art Car was painter and printmaker Frank Stella. 

      Credit: John Christie/BMW Group

    • Frank Stella

      Frank Stella's 1976 BMW 3.0 CSL featured a graph paper grid pattern overlaid onto the chassis' curves.

      Credit: John Christie/BMW Group

    • Roy Lichtenstein

      In 1977 pop artist Roy Lichtenstein painted a BMW 320i, complete with the oversized Ben-Day dots characteristic of the artist's paintings of comic strip art.

      Credit: BMW Group

    • Andy Warhol

      The Andy Warhol BMW M1, from 1979, on the streets of Paris. "I have tried to give a vivid depiction of speed," Warhol said of his work, which he painted himself without the help of assistants. "If a car is really fast, all contours and colors will become blurred."

      Credit: BMW Group

    • Andy Warhol

      It took Andy Warhol 23 minutes to paint his BMW M1.

      Credit: BMW Group

    • Andy Warhol

      Andy Warhol's 1979 BMW M1.

      Credit: Donald Bowers/Getty Images for BMW

    • Andy Warhol

      A detail from Andy Warhol's 1979 BMW M1. It's now considered the most valuable car in BMW history.

      Credit: BMW Group

    • Ernst Fuchs

      Austrian painter Ernst Fuchs called his painted 1982 BMW 635 CSi a "Fire Fox on a Hare Hunt."

      Credit: BMW Group

    • Ernst Fuchs

      "I see a hare at night running across the autobahn and leaping over a burning car," Fuchs said. "It shows me its colors, I read them in its lines, in its contours, I hear its voice calling our emphatically and see that beautiful hare leaping through the flames of love, averting all fears."

      Credit: BMW Group

    • Robert Rauschenberg

      In 1986 painter and graphic artist Robert Rauschenberg painted a BMW 635 CSi using photographic techniques.

      Credit: John Christie/BMW Group

    • Robert Rauschenberg

      The 1986 BMW Art Car by Robert Rauschenberg.

      Credit: John Christie/BMW Group

    • Michael Nelson Tjakamarra

      An indigenous Australian painter, Michael Nelson Tjakamarra painted a 1989 BMW MS using motifs of Papunya art - seemingly geometric designs that incorporate images of nature and animals, for example. 

      Credit: BMW Group

    • Ken Done

      This brightly-colored 1989 BMW M3 is typical of the work of Australian artist Ken Done. The car is adorned with parrots and parrot fish, representing both beauty and speed. 

      Credit: BMW Group

    • César Manrique

      Artist and architect César Manrique adorned this 1990 BMW 730i with bright colors and graceful, sweeping lines.

      Credit: BMW Group

    • Matazo Kayama

      Matazo Kayama's 1990 BMW 535i incorporated both airbrushing techniques and the application of silver, gold and aluminum foil. 

      Credit: BMW Group

    • Matazo Kayama

      While many Art Cars made it onto the race track, Kayama's was one designed expressly for exhibition purposes. 

      Credit: BMW Group

    • A.R. Penck

      Abstract figures which owed something to artist A.R. Penck's long fascination with cave drawings were painted onto this 1991 BMW Z1.

      Credit: TOMiRRi/BMW Group

    • A.R. Penck

      Details from A.R. Penck's Art Car.

      Credit: BMW Group

    • Esther Mahlangu

      African artist Esther Mahlangu incorporated tribal designs onto this 1991 BMW 525i.

      Credit: BMW Group

    • Esther Mahlangu

      Esther Mahlangu was the first female artist commissioned for the BMW Art Car series.

      Credit: BMW Group

    • David Hockney

      Painter David Hockney decorated this 1995 BMW 850 CSi with a view of its interior workings and occupants. He painted a dachshund in the back seat, because his own dogs often rode in the car with him. 

      Credit: BMW Group

    • Sandro Chia

      As a child Chinese artist Sandro Chia painted graffiti on cars, so it wasn't a stretch for him to be attracted to the surface of this 1992 BMW 3-Series Racing Prototype.

      Credit: BMW Group

    • Sandro Chia

      Chia said the surface of the car seemed to scream out, "Paint me! Paint me!" 

      Credit: BMW Group

    • Jenny Holzer

      Phosphorescent colors and reflective foil allowed this 1999 BMW V12 LMR to take on the colors of its environment - the brilliant blue sky, the lights of the night - and reflect them back as text, thanks to American artist Jenny Holzer. 

      Credit: BMW Group

    • Jenny Holzer

      Holzer (who grew up around automobiles, as the daughter of a car dealer) incorporated provocative statements onto the BMW's surface, such as: "Protect me from what I want," "Lack of charisma can be fatal," "You are so complex you don't respond to danger," and "What urge will save us now that sex won't?"

      Credit: BMW Group

    • Olafur Eliasson

      The sculptures and installation of art of Olafur Eliasson may have suggested that the Danish-Icelandic artist wouldn't take a predictable approach to designing an Art Car. Here (as photographed in an installation in Munich), Eliasson removed the exterior skin of a 2007 BMW H2R and replaced it with reflective layers of metal and steel mesh covered in ice. The hydrogen-powered car had set speed records, but the ultimate statement from its makeover perhaps was of technology's relationship with the environment and with climate change.

      Credit: BMW Group

    • Jeff Koons

      Pop artist Jeff Koons' dynamic 2010 BMW M3GT2 exudes energy and speed through its colorful lines, even when parked. 

      Credit: Thomas von Salomon/BMW Group

    • Jeff Koons

      Koons said, "There is a lot of power under that hood and I want to let my ideas transcend with the car - it‟s really to connect with that power."

      Credit: Thomas von Salomon/BMW Group

    • Jeff Koons

      The car competed at Le Mans on June 12, 2010, but left the race after five hours owing to technical problems. 

      Credit: Thomas von Salomon/BMW Group

    • John Baldessari

      The latest addition to the BMW Art Series series features the work of John Baldessari, a California-based conceptual artist who incorporates photography, text, mixed media and printmaking in his works.

      Credit: Chris Tedesco/BMW Group

    • John Baldessari

      At 85, John Baldessari is towering figure in the art world - and not just because he's 6'7".  The celebrated California conceptual artist has been called "a surrealist for the digital age." 

      Credit: Chris Tedesco/BMW Group

    • John Baldessari

      Baldessari used bright, primary colors on his Art Car, a 2016 BMW M6 GTLM.

      Credit: Chris Tedesco/BMW Group

    • John Baldessari

      On one side of the car he put an image of the M6 -- and on the other the word "Fast."

      Credit: Chris Tedesco/BMW Group

    • John Baldessari

      Baldessari added a giant red dot on the roof of his car. He told CBS News' Anthony Mason, "That's so you could see from the air. That's my ego!"

      Credit: Chris Tedesco/BMW Group

    • John Baldessari

      Unfortunately, John Baldessari hasn't driven in his signature BMW.  "I can't even fit in it -- I'm just too big!" he said.

      Credit: Chris Tedesco/BMW Group

    • Fast Art

      Jeff Koon's BMW Art Car competing in Le Mans in June 2010. 

           
      For more info:

      BMW Art Car
      John Baldessari
      BMW Motorsport

            
      By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan

      Credit: BMW Group