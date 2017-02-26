Bill Paxton 1955-2017

In “Training Day,” Paxton played an LAPD detective whose unconventional police work draws the attention of an undercover investigator in his unit.
‘’I’m a frustrated romantic actor,” Paxton told The Associated Press in 2006. “I wanted to play the Bud part in ‘Splendor in the Grass,’ I wanted to play Romeo -- the great, unrequited, tragic love stories. I’ve gotten to mix it up a bit with the ladies, but the romance has been a subplot, running from the tornado or whatever.
“I feel like I’m a regionalist and a populist who’s never fit in among the intellectuals,” he added. “I think there’s where the heart of American art is. My greatest roles have been in regional films, whether it was ‘One False Move’ or ‘Frailty’ or ‘Simple Plan’ or ‘Traveller.’”