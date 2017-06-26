BET Awards 2017 red carpet

Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2017 BET Awards on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Click through to see more stars from the red carpet at the BET Awards.
Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Erica Ash, Marsai Martin, and Garcelle Beauvais attend the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Bennett Raglin
Lateysha Grace attends the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Khalid attends the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Paras Griffin
Tank and Deon Cole at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Yvette Nicole Brown at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Erica Ash at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Remy Ma at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Margaret Avery at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Goapele at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Nikki Perkins at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
French Montana at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Miss USA 2017 Kara McCullough takes a selfie at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Jacob Latimore and Deray Davis at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Lil Yachty at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Sevyn Streeter at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
LeToya Luckett at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
The Original Dreamdoll at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Amanda Seales at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Demetrius Shipp Jr. at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Lovie Simone at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Tammy Rivera Malphurs at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Duckie Thot at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Kat Graham at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Jennie Jenkins at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
D.R.A.M. at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Nafessa Williams takes a selfie at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Loni Love at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Regina Hall at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Justine Skye at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Karrueche Tran at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Zonnique at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Maxwell at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Caleb McLaughlin at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Kiyan Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Keyshia Cole at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Ally Love at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Amber Rose at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Queen Latifah at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Tyler Marcel Williams, Perry Paris, Kodie Shane and Myles Truitt at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Cardi B at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Future and Londyn Wilburn at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Yara Shahidi at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Migos at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Skai Jackson at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Bobby Brown at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Joseline Hernandez at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Issa Rae at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Shalana Hunter and Blac Chyna at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.