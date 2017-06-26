BET Awards 2017 red carpet

    • Jada Pinkett Smith

      Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2017 BET Awards on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Click through to see more stars from the red carpet at the BET Awards.

      Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

    • Erica Ash, Marsai Martin and Garcelle Beauvais

      Erica Ash, Marsai Martin, and Garcelle Beauvais attend the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin

    • Lateysha Grace

      Lateysha Grace attends the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin

    • Khalid

      Khalid attends the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Paras Griffin

    • Tank and Deon Cole

      Tank and Deon Cole at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Paras Griffin

    • Yvette Nicole Brown

      Yvette Nicole Brown at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin

    • Erica Ash

      Erica Ash at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Paras Griffin

    • Remy Ma

      Remy Ma at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Paras Griffin

    • Margaret Avery

      Margaret Avery at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin

    • Goapele

      Goapele at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Paras Griffin

    • Nikki Perkins

      Nikki Perkins at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin

    • French Montana

      French Montana at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin

    • Miss USA

      Miss USA 2017 Kara McCullough takes a selfie at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Paras Griffin

    • Jacob Latimore and Deray Davis

      Jacob Latimore and Deray Davis at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Paras Griffin

    • Lil Yachty

      Lil Yachty at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin

    • Sevyn Streeter

      Sevyn Streeter at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Paras Griffin

    • LeToya Luckett

      LeToya Luckett at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin

    • Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee

      Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Paras Griffin

    • The Original Dreamdoll

      The Original Dreamdoll at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin

    • Amanda Seales

      Amanda Seales at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Paras Griffin

    • Demetrius Shipp Jr.

      Demetrius Shipp Jr. at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin

    • Lovie Simone

      Lovie Simone at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin

    • Tammy Rivera Malphurs

      Tammy Rivera Malphurs at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Paras Griffin

    • Duckie Thot

      Duckie Thot at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin

    • Kat Graham

      Kat Graham at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Paras Griffin

    • Jennie Jenkins

      Jennie Jenkins at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin

    • D.R.A.M.

      D.R.A.M. at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin

    • Nafessa Williams

      Nafessa Williams takes a selfie at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin

    • Loni Love

      Loni Love at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Paras Griffin

    • Regina Hall

      Regina Hall at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin

    • Justine Skye

      Justine Skye at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin

    • Karrueche Tran-800837512

      Karrueche Tran at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin

    • Zonnique

      Zonnique at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Paras Griffin

    • Maxwell

      Maxwell at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin

    • Caleb McLaughlin

      Caleb McLaughlin at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Paras Griffin

    • Kiyan Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony

      Kiyan Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin

    • Keyshia Cole

      Keyshia Cole at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin

    • Ally Love

      Ally Love at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Paras Griffin

    • Amber Rose

      Amber Rose at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin

    • Queen Latifah

      Queen Latifah at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Paras Griffin

    • Marcel Williams, Perry Paris, Kodie Shane and Myles Truitt

      Tyler Marcel Williams, Perry Paris, Kodie Shane and Myles Truitt at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin

    • Cardi B

      Cardi B at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

      Credit: Paras Griffin

    • Future

      Future and Londyn Wilburn at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin

    • Yara Shahidi

      Yara Shahidi at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Paras Griffin

    • Migos

      Migos at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Paras Griffin

    • Skai Jackson

      Skai Jackson at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Paras Griffin

    • Bobby Brown

      Bobby Brown at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin

    • Joselina Hernandez

      Joseline Hernandez at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin

    • Issa Rae

      Issa Rae at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Paras Griffin

    • Shalana Hunter and Blac Chyna

      Shalana Hunter and Blac Chyna at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bennett Raglin