Ariana Grande honors terror attack victims with benefit concert

    • Ariana Grande performs

      In this handout provided by 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert Ariana Grande performs on stage on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. 

      Credit: Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester

    • Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus perform

      In this Sunday, June 4, 2017, handout photo provided by Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester, singers Ariana Grande, left, and Miley Cyrus perform at the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester, north western England, Sunday, June 4, 2017. 

      Credit: Dave Hogan / AP

    • Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus

      Pharrell Williams, left, and Miley Cyrus perform at the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester, north western England, Sunday, June 4, 2017. 

      Credit: Dave Hogan / AP

    • Katy Perry performs

      In this handout provided by 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert Katy Perry performs on stage on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. Donate at www.redcross.org.uk/love

      Credit: Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester/ Getty

    • Ariana Grande dancers

      In this handout provided by 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert Ariana Grande performs on stage on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. 

      Credit: (Photo by Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester)

    • Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus perform

      In this handout provided by "One Love Manchester" benefit concert Ariana Grande, left, and Miley Cyrus perform on stage on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. 

      Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

    • Arianna Grande and Black Eyed Peas

      Will.i.am, apl.de.ap, Ariana Grande and Taboo perform on stage on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England.

      Credit: Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester

    • Ariana Grande and Chris Martin

      Ariana Grande and Chris Martin perform on stage on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England.

      Credit: Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester

    • Robbie Williams

      In this Sunday, June 4, 2017, handout photo provided by Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester, singer Robbie Williams performs at the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester, north western England, Sunday, June 4, 2017. 

      Credit: Dave Hogan / AP

    • "One Love Manchester" stage

       In this handout provided by 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert Ariana Grande performs on stage on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England.

      Credit: Dave Hogan via Getty

    • Katy Perry

      MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: NO SALES, free for editorial use. In this handout provided by 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert Katy Perry performs on stage on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England.

      Credit: Dave Hogan via Getty Images

    • Gary Barlow of Take That

      In this handout provided by 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert Howard Donald and Gary Barlow of Take That perform on stage on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England.

      Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

    • Mark Owen of Take That

      In this handout provided by 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert Mark Owen of Take That performs on stage on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. 

      Credit: Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester/Getty

    • Armed police

      Armed policemen are seen as music fans leave the One Love Manchester concert in Manchester, Britain, June 4, 2017.

      Credit: Phil Noble/Reuters

    • Fans arrive at "One Love Manchester"

      Fans arrive to attend the One Love Manchester benefit concert Sunday June 4, 2017, for the victims of last month's Manchester Arena terror attack at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

      Credit: Owen Humphreys / AP

    • View from "One Love Manchester"

      In this Sunday, June 4, 2017, handout photo provided by Kevin Mazur for One Love Manchester, a general view of the stage at the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester, north western England, Sunday, June 4, 2017. 

      Credit: Kevin Mazur / AP

    • Crowds arrive at "One Love Manchester"

      Crowds arrive to attend the One Love Manchester benefit concert Sunday June 4, 2017, for the victims of last month's Manchester Arena terror attack.

      Credit: Owen Humphreys / AP

    • Policeman strikes pose

      An armed policeman poses for a photograph with music fans before the "One Love Manchester" concert in Manchester, Britain, June 4, 2017.

      Credit: Phil Noble/Reuters