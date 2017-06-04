Ariana Grande "One Love Manchester" benefit concert

In this handout provided by "One Love Manchester" benefit concert Ariana Grande, left, and Miley Cyrus perform on stage on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England.
Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus
Pharrell Williams, left, and Miley Cyrus perform at the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester, north western England, Sunday, June 4, 2017.
Credit: Dave Hogan / AP
Robbie Williams
In this Sunday, June 4, 2017, handout photo provided by Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester, singer Robbie Williams performs at the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester, north western England, Sunday, June 4, 2017.
Credit: Dave Hogan / AP
Katy Perry performs
In this handout provided by 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert Katy Perry performs on stage on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. Donate at www.redcross.org.uk/love
Credit: Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester/ Getty
Katy Perry
Credit: Dave Hogan via Getty Images
Gary Barlow of Take That
In this handout provided by 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert Howard Donald and Gary Barlow of Take That perform on stage on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England.
Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Mark Owen of Take That
In this handout provided by 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert Mark Owen of Take That performs on stage on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England.
Credit: Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester/Getty
Armed police
Armed policemen are seen as music fans leave the One Love Manchester concert in Manchester, Britain, June 4, 2017.
Credit: Phil Noble/Reuters
Fans arrive at "One Love Manchester"
Fans arrive to attend the One Love Manchester benefit concert Sunday June 4, 2017, for the victims of last month's Manchester Arena terror attack at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
Credit: Owen Humphreys / AP
Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus perform
In this Sunday, June 4, 2017, handout photo provided by Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester, singers Ariana Grande, left, and Miley Cyrus perform at the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester, north western England, Sunday, June 4, 2017.
Credit: Dave Hogan / AP
View from "One Love Manchester"
In this Sunday, June 4, 2017, handout photo provided by Kevin Mazur for One Love Manchester, a general view of the stage at the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester, north western England, Sunday, June 4, 2017.
Credit: Kevin Mazur / AP
Crowds arrive at "One Love Manchester"
Crowds arrive to attend the One Love Manchester benefit concert Sunday June 4, 2017, for the victims of last month's Manchester Arena terror attack.
Credit: Owen Humphreys / AP
Policeman strikes pose
An armed policeman poses for a photograph with music fans before the "One Love Manchester" concert in Manchester, Britain, June 4, 2017.
Credit: Phil Noble/Reuters
"One Love Manchester" stage
In this handout provided by 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert Ariana Grande performs on stage on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England.