U.S. cities with the worst air pollution

    • Air pollution in America

      How clean is the air you breathe? For the past 18 years, the American Lung Association has released an annual “State of the Air” report, using data from official air quality monitors to look at pollution levels in cities across the U.S.

      The 2017 report finds continued improvements in air quality, but says 125 million Americans -- nearly 4 out of 10 people -- still “live in counties with unhealthful levels of either ozone or particle pollution.”  The health risks include lung cancer, asthma attacks, and developmental problems among children, among other issues. 

      The American Lung Association evaluated cities for three types of air pollution: ozone (often called “smog”), year-round particle pollution, and short-term particle pollution.Particle pollution refers to the small liquid and solid particles that come from burning fossil fuel and other sources, small enough to float in the air and get inhaled into the lungs.

      Here’s a look at the 16 communities with the highest year-round particulate levels -- some of the places where air pollution could pose the greatest risk to your health.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #16: Houston-The Woodlands, TX

      Out of 184 metropolitan areas included in the report, Houston came in at 16th for year-round particle pollution. It also ranked 12th out 228 cities for ozone levels.

      In addition to fossil fuels, “burning firewood and trash are among the major sources of particle pollution (soot) in many parts of the country,” the report notes.

      Credit: Spencer Platt, Getty Images

    • #13-15 (tie): Louisville/Jefferson County-Elizabethtown-Madison, KY-IN

      This metro region spanning the Kentucky-Indiana border tied at number 15 in annual particle pollution.

      “Particle pollution can increase the risk of heart disease, lung cancer and asthma attacks and can interfere with the growth and work of the lungs,” the report says.

      Credit: Thomas Kelley, Getty Images

    • #13-15 (tie): Johnstown-Somerset, PA

      The Johnstown-Somerset area of Pennsylvania also ranked high for annual levels of particle pollution. It was lower for ozone, ranking 104th out of 228 metropolitan areas.

      Credit: Jeff Swensen, Getty Images

    • #13-15 (tie): Indianapolis-Carmel-Muncie, IN

      The Indianapolis-Carmel-Muncie metro area of Indiana had high year-round levels of particle pollution. Studies have shown that chronic exposure to particle pollution can shorten life by one to three years.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • #11-12 (tie): Philadelphia-Reading-Camden, PA-NJ-DE-MD

      The metropolitan area encompassing Philadelphia ranked 11th out of 184 in the country for year-round particle pollution. It was also 22nd out of 228 cities for its high ozone levels.

      “The burden of air pollution is not evenly shared. Poorer people and some racial and ethnic groups are among those who often face higher exposure to pollutants,” the report says.

      Credit: Andrew Burton, Getty Images

    • #11-12 (tie): Medford-Grants Pass, OR

      While Oregon has a “green” image, the Medford-Grants Pass area ranked high for particle pollution in the American Lung Association report.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #10: San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA

      This area along the Central California coast cracked the top 10 out of 184 metropolitan areas in the U.S. for annual particle pollution. For a 24-hour cycle, it ranked 34th out of 186. 

      “Being in heavy traffic, or living near a road, may be even more dangerous than being in other places in a community,” the report points out.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #9: Cleveland-Akron-Canton, OH

      This area was number 9 out of 184 metropolitan areas for yearly particle pollution. It ranked 39th out of 228 cities for high ozone.

      Credit: WILLIAM EDWARDS/AFP/Getty Images

    • #8: Pittsburgh-New Castle-Weirton, PA-OH-WV

      This region was 8th out of 184 metropolitan areas for annual particle pollution. It ranked 17th for 24-hour particle pollution and 29th for high ozone days.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #7: El Centro, CA

      El Centro, near the Southern California border, ranked 7th out of 184 cities for yearly particle pollution. It ranked high in the other categories as well -- 11th for 24-hour particle pollution and 14th for high ozone days.

      The health risks of air pollution can be especially worrisome for children, the report notes, “because their lungs are growing and because they are so active.”

      Credit: David McNew, Getty Images

    • #6: Modesto-Merced, CA

      The Modesto-Merced area in California’s Central Valley had poor air quality by all measures in the American Lung Association report. It ranked 6th for annual particle pollution, 4th for 24-hour particle pollution and 6th for high ozone days.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #5: Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA

      Notorious for its smog, the Los Angeles-Long Beach, California, area has seen air quality improve in recent years, but it still placed 5th for annual particle pollution, 9th for 24-hour particle pollution, and hit No. 1 out of 228 metropolitan areas for high ozone days.

      To protect yourself, the American Lung Association advises avoiding outdoor exercise when air pollution levels are high, and avoiding exercise near high-traffic areas.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • #4: San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland, CA

      The San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland metropolitan area ranked 4th out of 184 cities for annual particle pollution, and was 6th out of 186 cities for 24-hour particle pollution.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #3: Fresno-Madera, CA

      The Fresno-Madera metro area in California ranked 3rd out of 184 metropolitan areas for yearly particle pollution. It also ranked very high in the other categories, coming in 2nd for 24-hour particle pollution and 3rd for high ozone days.

      Credit: AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian

    • #2: Bakersfield, CA

      Bakersfield has some unhealthy air. Beyond being ranked second for yearly particle pollution, first for 24-hour particle pollution and second for high ozone days.

      Credit: David McNew, Getty Images

    • #1: Visalia-Porterville-Hanford, CA

      Coming in at No. 1 on the list was the Visalia-Porterville-Hanford metro area in California’s San Joaquin Valley, with the worst annual level of particle pollution in the country. Not only that, it also ranked 2nd for 24-hour particle pollution and 4th for high ozone days.

      Credit: David McNew, Getty Images