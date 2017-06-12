2017's highest paid celebrities

    • 2017's highest-paid celebrities

      Forbes has released its list of highest-paid celebrities -- either individuals or bands -- for 2017. The figures are established based on ticket sales, endorsement deals, merchandising and more.

      Credit: Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images

    • 10. LeBron James

      Coming in at number 10 is LeBron James, who made $86 million, moving up a spot from last year. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 9. James Patterson

      Bestselling author James Patterson dropped from No. 3 in 2016 to No. 9 this year, with $87 million.

      Credit: CBS News

    • 8. Coldplay

      In eighth place is British rock band Coldplay, with $88 million. 

      Credit: USA Today Sports/Kelley L Cox

    • 7. Howard Stern

      Radio host Howard Stern held on to the No. 7 spot, earning $90 million this year.

      Credit: REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

    • 6. The Weeknd

      Recording artist The Weeknd made this list with $92 million.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • 5. Cristiano Ronaldo

      Soccer star Cristian Ronaldo held on to the No. 5 spot for a second year in a row, bringing in a cool $93 million.

      Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

    • 4. Drake

      Drake had a very good year, earning an estimated $94 million.

      Credit: Reuters

    • 3. J.K. Rowling

      J.K. Rowling continues to earn thanks to the enduring "Harry Potter" franchise. In the past year, she brought in $95 million.

      Credit: Rob Stothard/Getty Images

    • 2. Beyonce

      As one of only two celebrities to crack $100 million, the "Lemonade" singer finds herself in an even more exclusive club. Beyonce's take for the past year was $105 million. 

      Credit: Getty

    • 1. Sean Combs

      Sean "Diddy" Combs topped the list for 2017 with an impressive $130 million. To see the full list of highest paid celebrities, head over to Forbes.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images