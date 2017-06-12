2017's highest-paid celebrities

Forbes has released its list of highest-paid celebrities -- either individuals or bands -- for 2017. The figures are established based on ticket sales, endorsement deals, merchandising and more.
Credit: Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images
Coming in at number 10 is LeBron James, who made $86 million, moving up a spot from last year.
Credit: Getty Images
Bestselling author James Patterson dropped from No. 3 in 2016 to No. 9 this year, with $87 million.
Credit: CBS News
In eighth place is British rock band Coldplay, with $88 million.
Credit: USA Today Sports/Kelley L Cox
Radio host Howard Stern held on to the No. 7 spot, earning $90 million this year.
Credit: REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
Recording artist The Weeknd made this list with $92 million.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Soccer star Cristian Ronaldo held on to the No. 5 spot for a second year in a row, bringing in a cool $93 million.
Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Drake had a very good year, earning an estimated $94 million.
Credit: Reuters
J.K. Rowling continues to earn thanks to the enduring "Harry Potter" franchise. In the past year, she brought in $95 million.
Credit: Rob Stothard/Getty Images
As one of only two celebrities to crack $100 million, the "Lemonade" singer finds herself in an even more exclusive club. Beyonce's take for the past year was $105 million.
Credit: Getty
Sean "Diddy" Combs topped the list for 2017 with an impressive $130 million. To see the full list of highest paid celebrities, head over to Forbes.