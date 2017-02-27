2017 Oscars highlights

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 89th Academy Awards.
Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
Justin Timberlake opens the show.
Jimmy Kimmel hosts the Academy Awards.
Alicia Vikander presents the Academy Award for best actor.
Mahershala Ali wins best supporting actor.
Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Mahershala Ali
Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer (R), Janelle Monae (L) and Katherine Johnson (in wheelchair) present for best documentary feature.
Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow accept the award for best feature documentary for “O.J: Made in America.”
Kate McKinnon and Jason Bateman present best makeup and hairstyling.
Dwayne Johnson introduces Lin-Manuel Miranda and “Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho to the stage to perform.
Singer Auli’i Cravalho performs with Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Lin-Manuel Miranda performs at the Oscars.
Vince Vaughn presents for the Governors Awards.
Mark Rylance presents best supporting actress.
Viola Davis accepts the award for best supporting actress for her role in “Fences.”
Dev Patel presents singer Sting.
Singer Sting performs Best Original Song nominee “The Empty Chair.”
Shirley Maclaine and Charlize Theron present the best foreign language film.
Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan present Best Production Design.
Credit: Lucy NIcholson/Reuters