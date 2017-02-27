2017 Oscars highlights

    • 89th Academy Awards

      Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 89th Academy Awards.

      Click through to see more of the biggest moments at the 2017 Oscars. 

      Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

    • Justin Timberlake

      Justin Timberlake opens the show. 

      Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

    • Justin Timberlake

      Justin Timberlake opens the Oscars. 

      Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

    • Jimmy Kimmel

      Jimmy Kimmel hosts the Academy Awards.

      Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

    • Alicia Vikander

      Alicia Vikander presents the Academy Award for best actor. 

      Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

    • Mahershala Ali

      Mahershala Ali wins best supporting actor.

      Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Mahershala Ali

    • Mahershala Ali

      Mahershala Ali accepts the award for best supporting actor. 

      Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

    • "Hidden Figures" stars present best documentary feature

      Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer (R), Janelle Monae (L) and Katherine Johnson (in wheelchair) present for best documentary feature. 

      Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

    • "O.J.: Made in America"

      Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow accept the award for best feature documentary for “O.J: Made in America.”

      Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

    • Kate McKinnon and Jason Bateman

      Kate McKinnon and Jason Bateman present best makeup and hairstyling.

      Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

    • Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

      Dwayne Johnson introduces Lin-Manuel Miranda and “Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho to the stage to perform. 

      Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

    • Auli'i Cravalho

      Singer Auli’i Cravalho performs with Lin-Manuel Miranda. 

      Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

    • Lin-Manuel Miranda

      Lin-Manuel Miranda performs at the Oscars.

      Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

    • Vince Vaughn

      Vince Vaughn presents for the Governors Awards. 

      Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

    • Mark Rylance

      Mark Rylance presents best supporting actress. 

      Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

    • Viola Davis

      Viola Davis accepts the award for best supporting actress for her role in “Fences.”

      Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

    • Viola Davis

      Viola Davis accepts the award for best supporting actress for her role in “Fences.”

      Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

    • Dev Patel

      Dev Patel presents singer Sting.

      Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

    • Sting

      Singer Sting performs Best Original Song nominee “The Empty Chair.” 

      Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

    • Charlize Theron and Shirley Maclaine

      Shirley Maclaine and Charlize Theron present the best foreign language film. 

      Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

    • Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan

      Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan present Best Production Design.

      Credit: Lucy NIcholson/Reuters