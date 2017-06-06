2017 CFDA Awards red carpet

    • Nicole Kidman

      Nicole Kidman attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.

      Click through to see more stars at the CFDA Awards. 

      Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    • Mandy Moore

      Mandy Moore attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in Manhattan, New York, June 5, 2017.

      Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    • Gigi Hadid

      Gigi Hadid attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.

      Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    • Hailey Baldwin

      Hailey Baldwin attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.

      Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    • Olivia Munn

      Olivia Munn attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.

      Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    • Diane von Furstenberg

      Designer Diane von Furstenberg attends the CFDA Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.

      Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    • Brooke Shields

      Brooke Shields attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.

      Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    • Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen

      Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen attend the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.

      Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    • Diane Kruger

      Diane Kruger attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.

      Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    • Jaimie Alexander

      Jaimie Alexander attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.

      Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    • Meg Ryan

      Meg Ryan attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.

      Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    • Adriana Lima

      Model Adriana Lima attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.

      Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    • Priyanka Chopra

      Priyanka Chopra attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.

      Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    • Bella Hadid

      Model Bella Hadid attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.

      Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    • Di Mondo and designer Eric Javits

      Di Mondo and designer Eric Javits attend the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.

      Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    • Heidi Klum and Zac Posen

      Model Heidi Klum and designer Zac Posen attend the CFDA Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.

      Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    • Karlie Kloss

      Model Karlie Kloss attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.

      Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters