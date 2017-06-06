2017 CFDA Awards red carpet

Nicole Kidman attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.
Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters
Mandy Moore attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in Manhattan, New York, June 5, 2017.
Gigi Hadid attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.
Hailey Baldwin attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.
Olivia Munn attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.
Designer Diane von Furstenberg attends the CFDA Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.
Brooke Shields attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.
Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen attend the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.
Diane Kruger attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.
Jaimie Alexander attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.
Meg Ryan attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.
Model Adriana Lima attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.
Priyanka Chopra attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.
Model Bella Hadid attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.
Di Mondo and designer Eric Javits attend the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.
Model Heidi Klum and designer Zac Posen attend the CFDA Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.
Model Karlie Kloss attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017.