2017 Billboard Music Awards red carpet

Rita Ora arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
Click through to see more stars on the pink carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.
Credit: Steve Marcus/Reuters
Boy band BTS (Bangtan Boys) arrive at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
Noah Cyrus arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
Co-host Ludacris (L) and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue arrive at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
DJ Diplo arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
DJs Alex Pall (L) and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers arrive at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
Alexandra Daddario arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line arrive at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
Rachel Platten arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
Lea Michele arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
Ansel Elgort arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
C.J. Wallace Jr. and Sean Diddy Combs arrive at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
Chris Daughtry arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
Hailee Steinfeld arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
Jason Derulo arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler arrive at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
Halsey arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
DJ Khaled arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
Tish Cyrus (L) and Brandi Glenn Cyrus arrive at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
Nicole Scherzinger arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
Olivia Munn arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
Singer Jessie James Decker arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus arrive at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
Rapper Machine Gun Kelly arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
Camila Cabello arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
(L-R) Musicians Dan Reynolds, Ben McKee, Daniel Platzman and Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons arrive at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
Kate Beckinsale arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.
Ty Dolla Sign arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017.