By Ned Ehrbar CBS News January 10, 2017, 2:22 PM

“X-Men” spinoff “Logan” to debut at Berlin Film Festival

Hugh Jackman reprises the role of Wolverine for “Logan,” due in March 2017. 

20th Century Fox

“Logan,” Hugh Jackman’s final turn as powerful mutant Wolverine is getting a prestigious premiere at the Berlin Film Festival next month.

The film, directed by James Mangold, marks the third solo outing for Jackman’s “X-Men” character, who debuted in 2000’s “X-Men” and has appeared in the franchise’s five follow-ups in at least a cameo. The upcoming release finds an aging Logan trying to protect a young girl with special powers in a post-apocalyptic world.

Patrick Stewart and Richard E. Grant co-star.

“Logan” was among 13 movies announced Tuesday as part of the lineup for the festival, which opens Feb. 9 and runs through Feb. 19. “T2: Trainspotting” will also debut at the festival.

“Logan” will be released in theaters March 3.

