"Working Girl" musical in the works

Tess McGill has a mind for business and a bod for Broadway, apparently.

Melanie Griffith won a Golden Globe for playing McGill in Mike Nichols' 1988 comedy, "Working Girl" -- and now McGill's story will be coming to life on stage.

Cyndi Lauper has signed on to write songs for a stage musical adaptation of "Working Girl" for Fox Stage Productions, with "New Girl" writer Kim Rosenstock writing the book, the company announced Tuesday.

"Working Girl" joins several musical adaptations Fox Stage Productions is currently developing, including the previously announced "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" and "Mrs. Doubtfire." While no timeline, further creative team or premiere plans have been announced, it is assumed the show will aim to end up on Broadway.

Lauper won a Tony for her previous screen-to-stage adaptation, "Kinky Boots."

"Working Girl" won an Oscar for best song -- for Carly Simon's "Let the River Run" -- and was nominated for five more.