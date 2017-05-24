Woman claiming to be partially blind pulls knife on waitress

QUINCY, Mass. -- Police are looking for a woman who allegedly robbed a Friendly's waitress at knifepoint in Quincy, CBS Boston reports.

Police say the incident unfolded at about 8 p.m. Sunday when the suspect asked a waitress to lead her to the bathroom because she was partially blind.

As they reached the bathroom door, the suspect pulled out a black knife and demanded money from the waitress. The waitress handed over her money and followed the woman to the front door of the restaurant.

Witnesses said it appeared as though the suspect, who fled from the area on foot, was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

On 05/21/17 at approximately 8:00 PM, a female suspect entered Friendly's Restaurant located at 699 Hancock Street. The... Posted by Quincy Police Department on Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Detectives described the suspect as a Caucasian woman who has dark hair and a medium build. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket and a pink T-shirt.

Friendly's told CBS Boston they are "working with local law enforcement," and declined to comment further.

The incident remains under investigation.