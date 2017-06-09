What to stream this weekend

Not sure what you should be binge-watching this weekend? We've got you covered.

TV Guide's Mickey O'Connor stopped by CBSN to detail the best options -- both new and worth a revisit -- to stream from the comfort of your couch Saturday and Sunday.

Friday saw the debut of the fifth season of "Orange is the New Black," which tops the list of must-stream TV. The new season focuses on a prison riot and stand-off that follows the shocking end of Season 4, with the new batch of episodes taking place entirely over the course of three days.

"It's really different from other seasons," O'Connor said.

Over at Amazon, the documentary series "Le Mans: Racing is Everything" debuted Friday. The series covers the 24-hour Formula One race that's hugely popular in Europe -- even if it hasn't quite caught on in the U.S.

"These streaming services, they're global networks," O'Connor explained.

And if you're looking for something to catch up on, O'Connor recommends cult hit "The Great British Baking Show," a massive hit in the U.K. that's developed a devoted following stateside. With a fourth season set to premiere on PBS next week, O'Connor thinks now is a great time to give the show a shot -- and guarantees you'll be hooked.

Three seasons of the reality competition are currently streaming on Netflix.