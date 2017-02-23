Watch the "Alien: Covenant" prologue

In space, no one can hear you celebrate.

With Ridley Scott’s “Alien: Covenant” creeping its way toward theaters, fans have been treated to a four-minute prologue film, released online Thursday.

The ominously titled clip “Last Supper” presents a plucky, diverse crew of colonists having a last hurrah before settling in for a very long hibernation as they travel through space. But a little too much merriment and some sudden choking will have “Alien” fans on edge.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

“Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created with ‘Alien: Covenant,’ a new chapter in his groundbreaking ‘Alien’ franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.”

“Alien: Covenant” opens May 19.