Watch Chewbacca's rendition of "Silent Night"

Is 2016 the year of Chewbacca?

Even if he didn’t make it into “Rogue One,” this year there was Chewbacca Mom, and now there’s a viral video of Chewbacca singing “Silent Night” -- sort of.

The video is actually an arrangement of “Silent Night,” made up of snippets of Chewbacca speaking from several “Star Wars” movies so that it sounds just like the song. There have been videos before of Chewbacca singing the Christmas classic, but this one is updated with scenes from “The Force Awakens.”

In any case, it’s a very impressive compilation that’s a nice break from “Last Christmas” or “All I Want for Christmas is You.”