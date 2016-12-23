The all new
By Andrea Park CBS News December 23, 2016, 12:41 PM

Watch Chewbacca's rendition of "Silent Night"

The newest edition of Chewbacca singing “Silent Night” includes scenes from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Lucasfilm

Is 2016 the year of Chewbacca? 

Even if he didn’t make it into “Rogue One,” this year there was Chewbacca Mom, and now there’s a viral video of Chewbacca singing “Silent Night” -- sort of. 

The video is actually an arrangement of “Silent Night,” made up of snippets of Chewbacca speaking from several “Star Wars” movies so that it sounds just like the song. There have been videos before of Chewbacca singing the Christmas classic, but this one is updated with scenes from “The Force Awakens.” 

In any case, it’s a very impressive compilation that’s a nice break from “Last Christmas” or “All I Want for Christmas is You.” 

Silent Night by Chewbacca by How It Should Have Ended on YouTube
  • Andrea Park On Twitter»

    Andrea is an entertainment producer at CBSNews.com

