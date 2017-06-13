Ralph Northam wins Democratic primary, Ed Gillespie wins Republican primary for VA governor

Republican Ed Gillespie narrowly edged out Corey Stewart in Virginia's Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday night, while Lt. Ralph Northam defeated former U.S. Rep. Tom Perriello in the Democratic primary, according to the Associated Press.

In both the Republican and Democratic races, the projected results represent a win for the establishment wings of the parties, although the Republican race was much closer than expected.

Northam, who represented the establishment wing of the Democratic Party and had a much more robust fundraising operation than then progressive Perriello, had 55.9 percent of the vote compared to Perriello's 44.1 percent as of 10:40 p.m., with 99.7 percent of precincts reporting.

Steve Helber / AP

Gillespie had 43.7 percent of the vote, compared with Stewart's 42.5 percent at 10:40 p.m., with 99.8 percent of precincts reporting.

The winner will replace Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is limited to one term. McAuliffe, a close ally of the Clinton family, is seen as a possible presidential contender in 2020.

Northam -- a doctor by trade who served in the U.S. Army -- has served as the state's lieutenant since 2014.

Gillespie ran for U.S. Senate in 2014 and lost, and once served as counselor to former President George W. Bush.

Northam's win is a win for the establishment wing of the Democratic Party. Democrats -- Perriello in particular -- made much of the campaign a referendum on President Trump.

Traditionally, Virginia is a conservative state, although the Washington, D.C.-fueled growth in the suburbs of Northern Virginia has increased Democrats' influence in the state.