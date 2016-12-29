The all new
By Ned Ehrbar CBS News December 29, 2016, 3:19 PM

Victoria Beckham rumored to be on Queen’s OBE list

Fashion designer, model and singer Victoria Beckham poses on the red carpet or the opening ceremony and the screening of the film “Cafe Society” during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016.

Yves Herman/Reuters

Victoria Beckham is set to receive honors from the Queen of England for New Year’s -- and some are not very happy about it. 

The former Spice Girl is said to have revealed to her family over Christmas that she will be on the list of notables honored by the Queen as part of an annual tradition, earning Beckham an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire -- or OBE. Her husband, David Beckham, received the honor in 2003.

Beckham is said to be receiving the honor because of her success in building a fashion empire and her diligent work for various charities around the globe.

The only problem is that the list of recipients is meant to be kept confidential until the Queen’s representatives reveal it on Saturday.

“Nominees are sworn to secrecy, so she has broken the first rule of being offered the honour,” Tory MP Andrew Bridgen said, according to Sky News. “It would appear to be a breach of protocol and perhaps raises questions over her suitability that she has leaked her own nomination.”

