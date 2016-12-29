Victoria Beckham rumored to be on Queen’s OBE list

Victoria Beckham is set to receive honors from the Queen of England for New Year’s -- and some are not very happy about it.

The former Spice Girl is said to have revealed to her family over Christmas that she will be on the list of notables honored by the Queen as part of an annual tradition, earning Beckham an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire -- or OBE. Her husband, David Beckham, received the honor in 2003.

Beckham is said to be receiving the honor because of her success in building a fashion empire and her diligent work for various charities around the globe.

The only problem is that the list of recipients is meant to be kept confidential until the Queen’s representatives reveal it on Saturday.

“Nominees are sworn to secrecy, so she has broken the first rule of being offered the honour,” Tory MP Andrew Bridgen said, according to Sky News. “It would appear to be a breach of protocol and perhaps raises questions over her suitability that she has leaked her own nomination.”