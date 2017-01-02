Victoria Beckham, Mel C reunite to sing “2 Become 1”

Former Spice Girls Victoria Beckham and Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm rang in 2017 by throwing back to 1996 when they performed “2 Become 1” at a New Year’s Eve party.

Chisholm was singing the Spice Girls hit at a party in the Maldives when Beckham joined her onstage. The two sang arm-in-arm, and Chisholm posted a photo from the mini-reunion and wrote, “Candle light and soul forever ❤ A wonderful start to 2017 xxx.”

Why am I not spending New Year's Eve in the Maldives where Melanie C and Victoria Beckham are singing together A video posted by Mikey Pop (@djmikeypop) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:33pm PST

The other three former Spice Girls -- Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown and Geri Halliwell Horner -- revealed in September that they will have a reunion. Brown told James Corden that Beckham and Chisholm were too busy with their fashion line and solo music career, respectively.