Val Kilmer confirms cancer rumors

Val Kilmer has revealed that he had cancer.

The actor said during a Reddit AMA that though he denied having cancer in 2015 and 2016, he did indeed have a "healing of cancer," as he called it.

A fan asked Kilmer about Michael Douglas' comment in October that Kilmer was "dealing with exactly what I had" -- oral cancer -- which Kilmer denied at the time, the actor explained that Douglas "was probably trying to help me cause press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen altho healing all the time. Because I don't sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather."

Kilmer prompted speculation that he was ill after he was spotted wearing scarves and covering his neck.

He wrote on Facebook in November that he was getting treatment for a lump in his throat, but had "no cancer whatsoever."

Some fans wondered if Kilmer wasn't getting the treatment he needed because he is an observant Christian Scientist. The actor responded on Facebook, "Some fans have mistakenly thought my silence about my personal issues meant that somehow I wasn't being responsible to my health, because of my reliance on prayer and Love. Nothing could be further from the truth."