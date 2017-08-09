2 girls killed when unlicensed Oklahoma teenager flips car, police say

WOODWARD, Okla. -- An unlicensed 14-year-old boy who tried to speed away from police in western Oklahoma hit a curb and flipped the car, killing two girls and injuring one of two boys who were with him, authorities said.

The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were from Woodward, which about 125 miles northwest of Oklahoma City and the site of the 1 a.m. Wednesday crash. Authorities haven't released their names.

CBS affiliate KWTV-TV reports a 13-year-old boy who traveled in the Chevy Impala was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital where he was treated for a leg injury. The driver and another 14-year-old boy were treated and released from local hospitals.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a Woodward police officer tried to stop the car for running a stop sign, but the driver sped away at a high speed before eventually hitting a curb, going airborne and rolling over. The girls weren't wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the car.

According to KWTV-TV, the 14-year-old boy was the only passenger who wore a seatbelt.

Authorities didn't say if the driver had been arrested. The boys are from Vici, which is 20 miles south of Woodward.

The driving age is 16 in Oklahoma.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.