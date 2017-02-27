CBS News February 27, 2017, 2:32 AM

Twitter has a ball with historic Oscars flub

‘’La La Land’ producer Jordan Horowitz, left, hands over the Best Picture award to ‘Moonlight’ writer/director Barry Jenkins following a presentation error onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

LOS ANGELES – Best Picture Oscar presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway apparently took the wrong envelope -- the one for best actress winner Emma Stone – onstage – leading to “La La Land” being named the winner of the night’s top prize.

When representatives for ballot tabulators Price Waterhouse Coopers realized a mistake had happened, they raced onstage to stop the acceptance speech for “La La Land.

“Moonlight” actually won.

Then, reports CBS Los Angeles, Twitter went berserk with satire.

