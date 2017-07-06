Tupac Shakur letter to Madonna on why he broke up with her cites race

LOS ANGELES -- A rare letter from Tupac Shakur to Madonna is about to hit the auction block, reports CBS Los Angeles.

In 1995, Tupac wrote to her from prison, explaining why he broke up with her, saying it was because of her race.

He says in the letter that dating a black man makes her seem more open and exciting.

For him, due to his image, he would be letting down half of the people who made him who he thought he was, he wrote.

The letter said he was also upset about comments Madonna made about "rehabilitating rappers."

The auction house "Gotta Have Rock and Roll" is selling other handwritten items by Tupac.

The Madonna letter is expected to fetch more than $100,000.