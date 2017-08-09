By Rebecca Shabad CBS News August 9, 2017, 11:00 AM

Trump formally endorses incumbent Sen. Luther Strange in Alabama race

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016, file photo, Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies subcommittee hearing on gun control proposals. Strange has been named Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, to the U.S. Senate seat left empty by Jeff Sessions.

President Trump on Tuesday night formally endorsed Sen. Luther Strange, who's up for reelection next Tuesday in Alabama.

Strange, 64, who previously served as state attorney general, has been temporarily filling the seat that was held by Jeff Sessions, who now serves as attorney general.

The incumbent is fighting a spirited battle to keep his seat against Roy Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice and Rep. Mo Brooks, who has served in the House since 2011. 

All three candidates have been tying themselves closely to Mr. Trump. Strange and Moore, for example, have ads promoting their desire to "drain the swamp."

Brooks recently released a controversial campaign ad that included audio of gunshots from the Alexandria, Virginia shooting that left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, injured. 

