Tony Awards 2017: How to watch

Excited for the 71st Annual Tony Awards?

We don't blame you. With Oscar, Golden Globe and Tony Award-winning "House of Cards" star Kevin Spacey hosting this year's ceremony, Broadway's biggest night will surely be a memorable one.

If you want to tune into the show, the Tony Awards ceremony airs on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.

The show will also stream live on CBS All Access. If you don't have the app now, you can try it for free for one week.

CBSN will have a Tonys red carpet preview special beginning at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch it live here.