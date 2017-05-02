Tomi Lahren settles lawsuit against Glenn Beck and The Blaze

Tomi Lahren, the outspoken young conservative TV host, has settled her wrongful termination lawsuit against her former employer Glenn Beck and his online platform The Blaze.

Lahren filed a lawsuit against Beck and The Blaze for wrongful termination in April. She alleged that she was fired after she said she was in favor of abortion rights on ABC's "The View" on March 17.

But Lahren and The Blaze announced on Monday that she has been formally released from her contract with the company and will be allowed to keep the Facebook page she grew during her time working there, which has nearly 4.3 million followers, reports USA Today. Lahren's lawyer, Brian Lauten, said in a statement that she will return all of The Blaze's "intellectual property" to the company.

"Ms. Lahren is relieved to have this litigation behind her and she looks forward to connecting with her audience and fan base on the pressing political issues facing our country in the days to come," Lauten said.

"The Blaze is pleased to announce that the relationship with Tomi Lahren has concluded," the company said in a statement. "Ms. Lahren will continue to have access to her social media accounts as has always been the case."

In Lahren's original lawsuit, Lahren's attorney said nothing in his client's employment contract prohibited the pundit's comments on "The View."

In March, Lahren said on the daytime talk show, "I can sit here and say that, as a Republican and I can say, you know what, I'm for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well."

The Blaze maintained that it never fired her, but Lahren said that the company took her off camera and offered to pay her contract if she stayed silent on social media. Her attorney claimed that since then, Beck and other Blaze employees "embarked on a public smear campaign" and interfered with her business relationships.