Tom Hiddleston bristles at questions about Taylor Swift

Tom Hiddleston has apparently changed his mind about discussing ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift during interviews.

Last month, Hiddleston opened up in an interview with GQ about the three-month relationship he shared with the “Blank Space” singer in the summer of 2016, insisting, “Of course it was real.”

In that interview, Hiddleston spoke at length about the relationship and his feelings about it since their breakup -- and hoped that would be the end of it. But as the press tour for “Kong: Skull Island” has continued, the British actor has found that the topic doesn’t seem to be going away.

Asked by the Telegraph if he regretted anything about the relationship and the publicity it generated, Hiddleston replied, “What should I regret, in your mind? I would rather not talk about this, if that’s all right.”

“Everyone is entitled to a private life. I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment, and in my mind I don’t conflict the two,” he added. “My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate.”