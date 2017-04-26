Tom Hardy thwarts alleged motorcycle thief in London

Tom Hardy might have played supervillain Bane in the past, but he proved to be a real-life good guy after he thwarted an alleged motorcycle thief.

The “Mad Max” star grabbed one of two 16-year-olds who allegedly stole and crashed the motorcycle in London on Sunday, reports the BBC.

The teens attempted to run, but the “Taboo” actor stopped one and an officer nabbed the other, confirmed police.

The two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and were initially taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said. The suspects remain in police custody.

Bystander Arun Pullen told the Sun, “It was mental – like he’d switched to superhero mode in an action movie ... He went off like a shot in pursuit and looked furious. If the kid had been dumb enough to resist I reckon Tom would have given him a good hiding.”