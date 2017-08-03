Tom Brady's "TB12 Method" book cover revealed

Simon & Schuster

Five-time Superbowl champion Tom Brady will release a book called "The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance" in September. The upcoming title's cover was revealed on "CBS This Morning" Thursday.

The book, a first from the New England Patriots quarterback, offers an inside look at how the football star stays in shape. Brady's playbook is billed as an "athlete's bible" for exercising, training and living. Thursday marks Brady's 40th birthday.

"The TB12 Method" is now available for pre-order and is published by Simon & Schuster, a division of CBS.