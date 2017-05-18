Toby Keith to perform with Arabian lute player at Saudi event during Trump visit

American country singer Toby Keith, known for songs such as "Whiskey Girl" and "Beer For My Horses," is scheduled to perform in the Saudi Arabia, a country which bans alcohol, this weekend in an event that coincides with President Donald Trump's first overseas visit.

Saudi entertainment website Lammt, which is advertising the event, says Saturday's free concert in the Saudi capital of Riyadh is open to men only. It will also feature an Arabian lute player.

Keith, who regularly plays on the USO Tour circuit for troopers overseas, had previously performed during the welcoming ceremonies for Mr. Trump's January inauguration.

Saudi Arabia adheres to an ultraconservative interpretation of Islamic law. In addition to the alcohol ban, unrelated men and women are segregated in public.

The kingdom has recently loosened its restrictions on entertainment, including allowing musical concerts that had been banned for the past two decades.

Saudi Arabia hopes to dazzle Trump with a line-up of summits and events this weekend.

Mr. Trump is expected to announce a Saudi arms deal valued at more than $100 billion dollars, and potential business investments from corporate giants like GE while overseas. He is also expected to receive a sizable pledge of Saudi private equity investment in U.S. infrastructure. A CEO forum will be held to unveil the memorandum.

Many of these ideas were discussed and reported on back in March when Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited the White House. At the time, the White House said President Trump would support a new U.S.-Saudi program to provide more than $200 billion in investments over four years. Advisers Jared Kushner and Dina Powell have since been overseeing that relationship and