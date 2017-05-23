Father of Times Square crash victim leaves touching note at memorial

NEW YORK -- The father of a Michigan tourist killed by an out-of-control driver in Times Square left a note at a memorial for his daughter, thanking New Yorkers for their support and saying her loss was a hole in his heart "that can never be filled."

Thomas Elsman on Saturday visited the site where 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman was killed.

His daughter had been visiting New York City with her mother and younger sister when she was killed Thursday.

"This is something beyond anything I could ever imagine, you know?" Elsman said to CBS News correspondent Tony Dokoupil. "My daughter came here for vacation and now I'm going to take her home and bury her."

Authorities said Bronx resident Richard Rojas drove his car through Times Square and onto a sidewalk, striking helpless tourists for three blocks, before crashing into protective barriers. Twenty-two people, included Alyssa Elsman's younger sister, were injured.

At Rojas' court appearance last week, a prosecutor said Rojas told police that he wanted to "kill them all" and that police should have shot him. Police said Rojas also admitted to smoking marijuana laced with PCP sometime before the crash. Officials were waiting for toxicology reports.

Thomas Elsman left his framed note at a concrete block that has become a makeshift memorial, covered with people's names and wishes including "Rest in Peace." Bouquets of flowers had been placed on top and on the sides, along with candles and stuffed animals. When he made his visit, onlookers hugged him and offered condolences.

In his note, he said, "This impromptu memorial dedicated to our daughter and seeing and talking to many of you has helped me cope with our loss."

He wrote: "I look at myself and will never understand how I could have ever made such an angel."

After saying that he loves her, he ended the note with a simple, "Dad."