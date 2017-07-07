This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 9)

HOST: Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: All hail the Erie Canal

Two hundreds years ago, construction began on a 363-mile canal linking the Great Lakes to the Hudson River and New York City -- an engineering triumph as revolutionary as the Internet. But the Erie Canal was dismissed at first. New York politician Dewitt Clinton spent 10 years fighting to sell the project to a deeply skeptical public, and Presidents Jefferson and Madison refused to help fund it. Yet the canal quickly changed the geography and commerce of the young nation. Richard Schlesinger reports on the history of the Erie Canal, still celebrated in song as an example of American ingenuity.

ALMANAC: A better doughnut hole

On July 9, 1872, John F. Blondel won a patent for his spring-loaded device to punch out the center of a doughnut. Jane Pauley dunks in honor of him.

SPORTS: Fast and furious: The world of competitive cup stacking

P.J. Ball and Jordan Green are masters in Sport Stacking -- a contest to stack cups in formation as quickly as humanly possible without knocking them over. Luke Burbank reports from the Junior Olympics of Sports Stacking. Originally broadcast February 5, 2017.

MUSIC: Jack Antonoff

The singer-songwriter-producer, and the heart of the indie pop group Bleachers, has collaborated with some of the biggest artists of the day. Tracy Smith talks with Jack Antonoff, who has turned personal heartache into something close to joy.

BEAUTY: The art of manscaping (Video)

Be it trimming, waxing, or body hair removal, personal grooming for men -- a.k.a. manscaping -- has become more popular than ever. Mo Rocca looks into the before-and-after effects. Originally broadcast July 28, 2013.

SUNDAY PROFILE: The sparkling Christie Brinkley | Watch Video

The supermodel and actress has launched her own line of sparking wines. Mark Phillips reports. Originally broadcast November 20, 2016.

BOOKS: Louise Penny

Louise Penny's immersive murder mysteries, set in her home province of Quebec, have drawn a large and loyal fan base. But writing came as a second career for the New York Times bestselling author, a former broadcaster who faced a debilitating struggle with alcoholism before taking up fiction. Martha Teichner visits Penny in the small town of Knowlton, which could be a stand-in in for her fictional town of Three Pines, where too often there is murder afoot.

OPINION: Who's the snowflake? A chilly riposte to political insults

Faith Salie on the jab du jour that has critics on the right and left seeing white.

CALENDAR: Week of July 10

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: Honeybees



