"The Simpsons" predicted Lady Gaga's Super Bowl performance in 2012

“The Simpsons” has done it again.

The 28-year-old TV series famously known for predicting the future is giving the internet goosebumps. This time, the spotlight’s on pop star Lady Gaga’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LI in Houston.

In the 2012 “Simpsons” episode “Lisa Goes Gaga,” Lady Gaga plays a concert for the town of Springfield with a performance that eerily resembles the halftime show during Sunday’s big game.

In the episode, Lady Gaga wears knee-high boots and a silver, sparkly outfit — not unlike the shimmering bodysuit the singer donned throughout the majority of her 13-minute Super Bowl show. Similar to her opening halftime act, the pop star also flies high above the crowd while attached to cables, leaving her “little monsters” down below awestruck.

Fans quickly pointed out the similarity between the two acts with side-by-side images of Lady Gaga dangling from cable wires:

FACT : THE SIMPSONS DESIGNED LADY GAGA'S SUPERBOWL BEFORE SHE KNEW SHE WAS PERFORMING ! #HalfTimeShow #PepsiHalftime

BUY #JOANNE pic.twitter.com/LI3qbUElBq — Lady Gaga 🏈 Police (@GagaArtpolice) February 2, 2017

During both performances, Lady Gaga also slowed things down and did a number on the piano. And in both cases, she pulled off a lightning-quick outfit change. On Sunday, the singer changed into a white football-inspired top and silver sequined boy shorts. In the “Simpsons” episode, she also changed — into the two-piece silver outfit.

This isn’t the first time “The Simpsons” has given us an uncanny glimpse of the future. The show also predicted a President Donald Trump all the way back in 2000, when Fox aired an episode entitled “Bart to the Future.”

In the oddly prophetic episode, Bart Simpson is shown a grim vision of his life in his 30s. In the episode, Bart’s sister Lisa is occupying the Oval Office, recently vacated by “former President Trump.”

Call it a coincidence if you wish, but some “Simpsons” fans consider the episodes to be a crystal ball.

You can watch part of the “Lisa Goes Gaga” episode here: