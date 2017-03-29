“The Mindy Project” renewed for sixth and final season on Hulu

Mindy Kaling’s sitcom alter ego is getting ready for her grand finale.

Hulu has renewed “The Mindy Project” for a sixth and final season that will premiere in September, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

The series -- which follows an OB/GYN (Kaling) trying to navigate her complicated personal life -- first premiered on Fox in 2012 and ran for three seasons before being canceled and then rescued by Hulu in 2015.

“It has been an honor and a joy to work with Mindy and the entire creative team behind ‘The Mindy Project,’” Hulu’s Craig Erwich said in a statement. “This series has been part of Hulu since we launched the service and, thanks to Mindy’s incredibly unique voice and vision, has remained one of our most popular and beloved series over the past five years.”

The series also stars Ed Weeks, Ike Barinholtz, Beth Grant, Xosha Roquemore and Fortune Feimster.