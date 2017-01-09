The all new
CBS News App for Android® for iPad® for iPhone®
Fully redesigned. Featuring CBSN, 24/7 live news. Get the App
By Ned Ehrbar CBS News January 9, 2017, 3:42 PM

Take a closer look at “The Good Fight” with a new official trailer

12 Photos

Sarah Steele, Rose Leslie, Cush Jumbo, Erica Tazel, Delroy Lindo and Christine Baranski star on “The Good Fight.”

CBS

Thanks to the first official trailer, fans are getting a closer look at CBS All Access’ “The Good Fight,” the new spinoff of “The Good Wife” debuting next month. 

The trailer was unveiled Tuesday at CBS’s TCA Winter Press Tour panel. 

The clip teases the events of the first episode that kick the new series’ story into gear. Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and her goddaughter, young lawyer Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie), are left disgraced, broke and shunned following a financial scandal caused by Maia’s father, so the two ladies head to Chicago to join the law film of Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo). 

“The Good Fight” will premiere Feb. 19 on CBS before moving exclusively to CBS All Access, where new episodes will be available every Sunday.

The Good Fight Official Trailer by The Good Wife on YouTube
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular