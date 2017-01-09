Take a closer look at “The Good Fight” with a new official trailer

Thanks to the first official trailer, fans are getting a closer look at CBS All Access’ “The Good Fight,” the new spinoff of “The Good Wife” debuting next month.

The trailer was unveiled Tuesday at CBS’s TCA Winter Press Tour panel.

The clip teases the events of the first episode that kick the new series’ story into gear. Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and her goddaughter, young lawyer Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie), are left disgraced, broke and shunned following a financial scandal caused by Maia’s father, so the two ladies head to Chicago to join the law film of Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo).

“The Good Fight” will premiere Feb. 19 on CBS before moving exclusively to CBS All Access, where new episodes will be available every Sunday.