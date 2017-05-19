Texas cop investigated in possible nude photo ticket-fixing case

BAYTOWN, Texas – A veteran Texas cop is the subject of criminal and internal police investigations for allegedly offering to convert an 18-year-old's two traffic tickets to warnings in exchange for naked pictures of the woman, reports CBS affiliate KHOU.

Officer Michael Coppock ticketed the driver for speeding and having an expired registration, according to affidavits obtained by the station.

Investigators say Coppock then contacted the teen through social media and text messages.

In laying out their case for a search warrant for Coppock's cellphone, police say they viewed screenshots of the conversations and characterized the messages as "clearly coercive in nature," and "putting pressure" on the teen.

According to state records, Coppock has been with the Baytown Police Department for nine years. The 33-year-old officer did not respond to an e-mail asking for comment on the allegations and no one answered the door Thursday afternoon when KHOU went to the officer's home.

Court records show that along with the officer's cellphone, investigators have also received search warrants for the Snapchat accounts registered to Coppock and the 18-year-old woman.

The officer has not been criminally charged in the case.

A spokesman for the police department said the case is still an active investigation. He confirmed that Coppock remains employed with the department, though the SWAT team member has been pulled off patrol.