Taylor Swift returns to Spotify the day of Katy Perry’s “Witness” release

Could it really be a coincidence? Perhaps.

On Friday, the day of rival Katy Perry's album release for "Witness," Taylor Swift put all of her catalog back onto music streaming services including Spotify and Pandora.

Swift's five albums, including "1989," will also be available on Tidal, Amazon Music and other services, her rep said in a statement.

"In celebration of '1989' selling over 10 million albums worldwide and the RIAA's 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight," the statement said.

Swift had a well-publicized split from Spotify in 2014 when she was releasing "1989."

At the time, she said, "Music is changing so quickly -- and the landscape of the music industry itself is changing so quickly -- that everything new, like Spotify, all feels to me a bit like a grand experiment. And I'm not willing to contribute my life's work to an experiment that I don't feel fairly compensates the writers, producers, artists and creators of this music."

She added, "Also, a lot of people were suggesting to me that I try putting new music on Spotify with 'Shake It Off,' and so I was open-minded about it. I thought, 'I will try this; I'll see how it feels.' It didn't feel right to me."

The album was only available to stream on Apple Music after Apple announced that it would pay artists royalties during its free three-month trial.

Perry seems unbothered. She tweeted Friday, "#WITNESS IS #1 ON @AppleMusic! -Team Katy"